First call: 2018 Pirates are most mediocre team in modern history

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Wednesday's “First Call,” the Pirates redefine average, an MLB meltdown to remember and Antonio Brown takes us to his body-fat test.

Defining mediocrity

I'm not entirely sure of the need or inspiration for this study, but they did it anyway.

he stats gurus at FiveThirtyEight.com set forth to discover the most average team of all time. They wanted to find the team that set the bar for mediocrity in MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA history.

And guess who they found dead in the middle? That's right, your 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates.

You can read how they came to that conclusion here .

It's a little complex. Basically, the premise is, look at the win-loss record. At the time of the post, the Pirates were 64-67.

Then factor in measures such as scoring differential and “z-scores” which, more or less, assign a point total to basic stats such as on-base percentage for-and-against, yards gained and allowed, shots for-and-against, etc.

And the determination was no team is as average as the 2018 Pirates.

Imagine what the study would have shown about Pirates teams between 1993 and 2012. Yikes!