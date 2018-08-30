U mad, bro? Pitt fans come out in droves to defend Pat Narduzzi

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "U Mad, Bro?" this week, I got lots of fan mail from Oakland about my Pat Narduzzi column. Steelers fans like punting. Pirates fans hate stats.

Pitt fans don't show up in large numbers at Heinz Field. But they sure do on Twitter when you post something critical. Last week, I suggested that Penn State's James Franklin being called "overrated" in a CBS Sports poll was incorrect. But I said Pat Narduzzi is overrated within his own team's fan base.

That didn't go over well with Pitt fans.

Looks like @TimBenzPGH is at it again trying to piss off @Pitt_FB fans. Turns a James Franklin topic into @CoachDuzzPittFB and two aren't comparable but it's just about rattling people's cages and getting clicks. — mike vukovcan (@mvukovcan) August 23, 2018

Mike, I can assure you of one thing: At no point has any writer in Pittsburgh ever thought to themselves, "Boy! I need clicks. What can I do to get clicks? Nope, not the Steelers. Nope, not the Penguins.

I know. I'll write about Pitt! Yeah. That's the ticket. Pitt football. Never fails. Those Panthers, they always get clicks! That's what moves the needle in this town. Pitt football."

For the record, last week I posted eight items that got more "clicks" than the Narduzzi piece, as many as 29,000 more.

That includes the Franklin piece. I know constantly comparing yourself to Penn State is what really matters in Oakland.

Here's another Pitt fan who enjoyed my column.

Is your article even an opinion? It's just nonsense that doesn't make sense. Pitt is the underdog, Narduzzi has brought excitement back to the team. The players love him. He will win and this is the year. If I had a shoe I would throw it at you for reporting crap. — the main man (@visciousvicc) August 24, 2018

When is Pitt the underdog, exactly? Every game? Like when they host Albany and Syracuse and Duke this year?

If that's the case, then you are proving my point, and Narduzzi hasn't advanced the program all that far from the 6-7 team he took over after 2014.

Or do you just want an excuse on days they lose?

Also, if you do throw a shoe at me, will it sail over my head to a wide open receiver for a touchdown like most passes against the Panthers secondary?

They weren't done. Just ask @therealdodo17.

"You felt the need to write the article after some coaches said Franklin was overrated. Clearly bugged you that it wasn't Duzz. And it's PSU fans that always say they don't care about Pitt but ALWAYS have something to say about them. It's sad really."

Actually what Penn State fans — which I am not — say about Pitt fans is that they are obsessed with Penn State. That's a stereotype you are perpetuating with this tweet.

OK, one more.

Show me one tweet where you have been complimentary of Pitt? Just one and I will leave you alone. — Prestige Worldwide (@ahall0007) August 26, 2018

Sure. Here you go. I look forward to you holding up your end of the bargain.

Let's get to other folks who are mad at me.

Hey! How about Pirates fans?

In Wednesday's "First Call," I mentioned a FiveThirtyEight.com post which said that, statistically speaking, the 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates are the most average team in the history of the four major North American Sports.

Skip didn't seem to find that as interesting as I did.

Zzzzz — skip (@Skip1288) August 29, 2018

Well, Skip, if anyone would know about putting Pirates fans to sleep, it's the Pirates themselves. They've been doing so for the better part of 25 years now.

Lastly, here's a Steelers one. I wrote that I wasn't wild about the Steelers punting on their first drive of the preseason game against the Titans. Why do that if they bothered dressing Ben Roethlisberger and the first team offense?

That opinion wasn't entirely endorsed.

Tyrod got injured on a 4th down play last night. QB's feel the moment on 4th down and try to extend plays. Higher likelihood of taking a big hit. https://t.co/MQJsWpi08g — Mike Kearney (@MKPGH) August 25, 2018

Need to test your coverage units too — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 25, 2018

Sorry, but the Steelers had three games to work on punt coverage. They had just three drives to work on the first-team offense with the Pro Bowl quarterback.

And don't quarterbacks "feel the moment" on third-and-long? Wouldn't they try to extend plays there? Should they quick kick in those situations?

I don't know. Maybe I'm wrong.

I do know this, though, whatever Narduzzi would do in that situation, I'm sure Pitt fans would say he was right.