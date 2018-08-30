Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

U mad, bro? Pitt fans come out in droves to defend Pat Narduzzi

Tim Benz | Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi during practice Aug. 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi during practice Aug. 2018 at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Updated 1 hour ago

In "U Mad, Bro?" this week, I got lots of fan mail from Oakland about my Pat Narduzzi column. Steelers fans like punting. Pirates fans hate stats.

Pitt fans don't show up in large numbers at Heinz Field. But they sure do on Twitter when you post something critical. Last week, I suggested that Penn State's James Franklin being called "overrated" in a CBS Sports poll was incorrect. But I said Pat Narduzzi is overrated within his own team's fan base.

That didn't go over well with Pitt fans.

Mike, I can assure you of one thing: At no point has any writer in Pittsburgh ever thought to themselves, "Boy! I need clicks. What can I do to get clicks? Nope, not the Steelers. Nope, not the Penguins.

I know. I'll write about Pitt! Yeah. That's the ticket. Pitt football. Never fails. Those Panthers, they always get clicks! That's what moves the needle in this town. Pitt football."

For the record, last week I posted eight items that got more "clicks" than the Narduzzi piece, as many as 29,000 more.

That includes the Franklin piece. I know constantly comparing yourself to Penn State is what really matters in Oakland.

Here's another Pitt fan who enjoyed my column.

When is Pitt the underdog, exactly? Every game? Like when they host Albany and Syracuse and Duke this year?

If that's the case, then you are proving my point, and Narduzzi hasn't advanced the program all that far from the 6-7 team he took over after 2014.

Or do you just want an excuse on days they lose?

Also, if you do throw a shoe at me, will it sail over my head to a wide open receiver for a touchdown like most passes against the Panthers secondary?

They weren't done. Just ask @therealdodo17.

"You felt the need to write the article after some coaches said Franklin was overrated. Clearly bugged you that it wasn't Duzz. And it's PSU fans that always say they don't care about Pitt but ALWAYS have something to say about them. It's sad really."

Actually what Penn State fans — which I am not — say about Pitt fans is that they are obsessed with Penn State. That's a stereotype you are perpetuating with this tweet.

OK, one more.

Sure. Here you go. I look forward to you holding up your end of the bargain.

Let's get to other folks who are mad at me.

Hey! How about Pirates fans?

In Wednesday's "First Call," I mentioned a FiveThirtyEight.com post which said that, statistically speaking, the 2018 Pittsburgh Pirates are the most average team in the history of the four major North American Sports.

Skip didn't seem to find that as interesting as I did.

Well, Skip, if anyone would know about putting Pirates fans to sleep, it's the Pirates themselves. They've been doing so for the better part of 25 years now.

Lastly, here's a Steelers one. I wrote that I wasn't wild about the Steelers punting on their first drive of the preseason game against the Titans. Why do that if they bothered dressing Ben Roethlisberger and the first team offense?

That opinion wasn't entirely endorsed.

Sorry, but the Steelers had three games to work on punt coverage. They had just three drives to work on the first-team offense with the Pro Bowl quarterback.

And don't quarterbacks "feel the moment" on third-and-long? Wouldn't they try to extend plays there? Should they quick kick in those situations?

I don't know. Maybe I'm wrong.

I do know this, though, whatever Narduzzi would do in that situation, I'm sure Pitt fans would say he was right.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me