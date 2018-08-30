Tim Benz: What Steelers' Le'Veon Bell has and doesn't have to lose by skipping part of season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers linebacker James Harrison is dispensing some wisdom to his former Steelers teammate Le'Veon Bell about what he should do in his last season in Pittsburgh.

Because clearly, the best guy to hand out advice about leaving your place of employment is that guy.

Off the record, I can only assume Harrison told Bell to fall asleep during meetings and treat the younger running backs like dirt.

On the record, this is what he said on FS1.

"He has a whole mess of money to lose versus what he is going to lose per week," Harrison said on "Speak for Yourself." "If I'm in Le'Veon's shoes, I come back with enough time to get my credited season. And then I move on. Unless he has a huge insurance policy.

"There's no way I go into that, knowing what I would lose."

'Everybody's assuming that Le'Veon is coming back week 1. He has a whole mess of money to lose vs what he's going to lose per week.'James Harrison explains why Le'Veon Bell may not return to the Steelers by week 1. @jharrison9292 pic.twitter.com/qKM8EQrPAZ — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) August 28, 2018

Shortly after that, I imagine Harrison jumped in his rental car and left the segment early, as he did in Cincinnati.

Don't get me wrong. I'm only mocking the messenger, not the message, since I'm not entirely sure Harrison is wrong here.

Most people have dismissed the notion of Bell skipping regular season games. He probably won't. He said he'll play. But I'm not ruling out a late arrival to the regular season . After all, he has said "no" to a ton of guaranteed money already in the name of what he thinks he could get in 2019.

Who is to say he won't say "no" to more now?

Bell has to report for the last six games to accrue his final year of service before free agency. That would save 10 games of injury risk or wear and tear. At that point, he can show up, take one carry, complain of a concussion, abdominal strain or some other nebulous malady.

Then he can sit out the rest of the season on the payroll.

At that rate, Bell would've left roughly $8.55 million on the table, and made roughly $5.13 million, all in the hopes of securing perfect health to land somewhere in the neighborhood of $45 million guaranteed like Todd Gurley once he hits the open market.

I'm sure some will read that and say: "No way! If Bell pulls a stunt like that, too many people in the NFL will question his character and won't pay him what he wants. That shows how much of an individual he is. No one will want to pay him because he's not a team guy!"

Seriously? Who thinks the Browns, 49ers, Jets or Colts really care if Bell hurts the Pittsburgh Steelers? Why would that be their concern?

Look at what Harrison did. Yet the Patriots snatched him up immediately. The rest of the NFL will see a well-rested asset who can help their team.

As far as planting questions about his character or "team-first" mentality, the running back has already been answering those questions in the affirmative for the past two years.

Yeah. There are red flags. Tons of them.

Drug suspensions. Stupid social media activity. Dumb comments about overlooking playoff opponents. Allegedly missing a walk-through during a playoff week. Boasting about going to strip clubs while refusing to report to training camp.

However, none of that would've stopped multiple teams from giving Bell a similar contract to the one Gurley got this year if they were allowed to.

At least not in his mind. Why would missing regular-season time be the back-breaker after all that for every other general manager in the rest of the NFL?

Looking at things that way, what Harrison is saying makes sense. But let's look at where it doesn't, as well.

If we agree that at least one team is going to give Bell what he wants despite all that baggage, wouldn't at least one team be willing to pay him even he does get hurt in 2018? Is risking injury genuinely all that much of a risk? At all?

Not according to some recent history.

For instance, Odell Beckham Jr. just got $41 million guaranteed coming off ankle surgery during a season where he played four games. In June of 2017, Derek Carr got $70 million in guarantees after breaking his leg six months earlier. Andrew Luck got $87 million in guarantees after playing in just seven games in 2015.

Do teams get scared off by injury all that much anymore when natural talent is sitting out there on the open market? Much like Bell is taking a calculated risk eschewing guaranteed dollars in the short term, teams see these long-range signings as a multiyear investment for the future even if a first season isn't perfect because of recovery.

We can parse the argument all we want. In the end, the simple question is: Does Bell want to play in 2018 or sit at home? Does he want another run at a Super Bowl before he leaves Pittsburgh?

Because, despite what Harrison says, a pile of money is going to be out there for the taking, hypothetical injury or not.