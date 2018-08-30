First call: Steelers backup quarterbacks on the trading block

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" today, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks may be on the move. Mean Joe Greene is getting a statue somewhere besides Pittsburgh. A Pitt alum on the rise in the NCAA coaching ranks. Austin Meadows' wild time in Durham.

Who is on the move?

Don't be surprised if at least one Steelers quarterback gets traded between the end of Thursday's game and the start of the regular season. The NFL Network thinks Josh Dobbs may draw interest from some other clubs.

According to ESPN, the Steelers are getting calls on both Dobbs and Landry Jones.

Week promises to be eventful for Steelers QB picture. Dobbs starting last preseason game says team still evaluating him. Dobbs and Landry Jones have garnered interest from some NFL teams, I'm told, but Jones a tough trade b/c of experience. So many scenarios can play out — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 29, 2018

It'd be great if the Steelers could get anything at all for Dobbs. Otherwise, I hope they could figure out a way to stash him on injured reserve if need be. But they won't keep four quarterbacks.

But I think it'd be unwise to trade Jones. He's a decent backup, and neither Dobbs nor Mason Rudolph is good enough to be a No. 2 at this stage of their careers.

Good idea for Pittsburgh?

Mean Joe Greene is getting a statue. But it's not here in Pittsburgh. It'll be in Denton, Texas, at his alma mater.

According to the school's website , "The University of North Texas will unveil a bronze statue of Hall of Fame football player Joe Greene outside the main entrance of Apogee Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 29."

There should probably be one on the North Shore of Pittsburgh, too. After a Trevor Williams one is built, of course.

Post All-Star break, Trevor Williams has produced the lowest ERA by a starting pitcher in baseball. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) August 30, 2018

Now I get it

I never understood why the Steelers didn't take much of a look at Mychal Kendricks when the linebacker was a free agent this offseason. I always assumed it had to be something off the field since he was a good player who went to the Browns for only $3.5 million for one year.

And the Steelers sure could use an inside linebacker.

Now I get it. The Browns released Kendricks because of insider trading charges. It's an investigation the Browns were aware of, so I'd think the Steelers and the teams in the league were, too.

I just assumed the Steelers stayed away from him because he seemed like such a jerk to deal with during his contract negotiations, that they didn't want to add him to that already volatile atmosphere in the locker room.

Eventful night

Former Pirates prospect Austin Meadows had quite an evening in the minor leagues with the Durham Bulls.

Meadows went 4 for 4 with three home runs.

So pitcher Caleb Fare decided to hit him near the head with a fastball in the ninth.

It caused a benches-clearing incident.

But the Bulls won the game anyway 9-4. That clinched the International League South Division title .

Making a name for himself

The Athletic compiled a list of coaches on the rise in the NCAA. Former Pitt quarterback Luke Getsy made the cut.

Right now, he is the Mississippi State offensive coordinator.

The author, Bruce Feldman, points to Getsy's experience coaching under Mike McCarthy and Joe Moorhead.

The Steel Valley product went to Pitt, then transferred to Akron. He began coaching at West Virginia Wesleyan, then went to IUP, the Packers, and Western Michigan before joining the Bulldogs in Starkville.