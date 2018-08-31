First Call: Is 'Cutch trade on?, Greg Lloyd arrested, Robert Morris honors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Friday's First Call, is the 'Cutch trade happening or not? Greg Lloyd gets another gun charge. And RMU hockey is #HumboldtStrong.

Greg Lloyd arrested

From WPXI.com former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd has been arrested in Georgia. He is charged with felony aggravated assault. The former All-Pro was also tagged with a misdemeanor for pointing a gun at another person.

This would be the third such incident for Lloyd.

In 2001, he was accused of sticking a gun in his son's mouth. That case resulted in two hung juries. In 2004, Lloyd pleaded no contest to simple battery charges for pointing a gun at his ex-wife in 2002.

The incident allegedly involves his current wife. Lloyd denied the allegations to TMZ.

Caution on 'Cutch trade

It was reported last night that the Yankees and Giants got together on a trade that will send Andrew McCutchen to the Bronx.

Shortly after news of the deal leaked out though, USA Today's Bob Nightengale sent out these tweets suggesting we put on the brakes.

The #Yankees and #SFGiants say they have not finalized the McCutchen trade at this moment, and don't anticipate an announcement tonight. But obviously deep in talks. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2018

There will be no McCutchen deal tonight the two sides caution, at least not officially — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 31, 2018

A person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Thursday night the Yankees would send infielder Abiatal Avelino and another minor leaguer to San Francisco for McCutchen.

If the trade goes through, McCutchen would be reunited with former Pirates teammate Neil Walker.

Mayfield making it happen

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield was solid in his preseason finale.

He led three first-half scoring drives as the Browns topped the Lions 35-17.

Mayfield was 9-of-16 for 138 yards. As expected, Tyrod Taylor didn't play.

No word as of yet if Todd Haley screamed at Jarvis Landry some more or if the feds indicted any other Cleveland linebackers.

Humboldt Strong

Robert Morris freshman goalie Reid Cooper is a native of Saskatchewan. He has chosen to honor the Humboldt junior hockey team on his goalie mask.

Freshman goalie Reid Cooper ( @reidcooper33 ), a native of Corman Park, Saskatchewan, honors the @HumboldtBroncos on his mask as he begins his NCAA career at Robert Morris #ColonialPride #HumboldtStrong https://t.co/ATNuEOGiWc — RMU Hockey (@RMUMHockey) August 29, 2018

On April 6, a semi-trailer crashed into the Broncos' team bus. There were 29 people on board. Sixteen died, including 10 players.

Cooper and Dyllan Lubbesmeyer will battle for playing time along with three-year starter Francis Marotte. The Colonials begin their season against Bowling Green at home on Oct. 12.

Cole and Morton update

How about this stat involving the Astros and former Pirates Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton.

Charlie Morton needs 18 strikeouts to join @Astros teammates @JustinVerlander and Gerrit Cole as members of 200-K club. Only three other teams have had three 200-K pitchers in a single season: 2013 Tigers (Verlander!), 1969 Astros and 1967 Twins. — Richard Justice (@richardjustice) August 28, 2018

After Morton's latest start, that number is down to 15.

In general, though, the second half of the season hasn't been that great for Morton. His ERA has gone up from 2.55 at the end of the June to 3.14 now. The right-hander hasn't gone through the sixth inning in his last three starts.

Cole's August has been so-so as well, with a 4.30 ERA for the month. But his 40-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio since the end of July has been fantastic. Cole trails only Verlander in strikeouts (he's up to 240 now) among American League starters, and he is fifth in ERA.

