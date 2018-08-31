Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First Call: Is 'Cutch trade on?, Greg Lloyd arrested, Robert Morris honors

Tim Benz | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
San Francisco Giants' Andrew McCutchen celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Friday, Aug 24, 2018. (AP Photo/John Hefti)
Updated 3 hours ago

In Friday's First Call, is the 'Cutch trade happening or not? Greg Lloyd gets another gun charge. And RMU hockey is #HumboldtStrong.


Greg Lloyd arrested

From WPXI.com former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd has been arrested in Georgia. He is charged with felony aggravated assault. The former All-Pro was also tagged with a misdemeanor for pointing a gun at another person.

This would be the third such incident for Lloyd.

In 2001, he was accused of sticking a gun in his son's mouth. That case resulted in two hung juries. In 2004, Lloyd pleaded no contest to simple battery charges for pointing a gun at his ex-wife in 2002.

The incident allegedly involves his current wife. Lloyd denied the allegations to TMZ.


Caution on 'Cutch trade

It was reported last night that the Yankees and Giants got together on a trade that will send Andrew McCutchen to the Bronx.

Shortly after news of the deal leaked out though, USA Today's Bob Nightengale sent out these tweets suggesting we put on the brakes.

A person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press on Thursday night the Yankees would send infielder Abiatal Avelino and another minor leaguer to San Francisco for McCutchen.

If the trade goes through, McCutchen would be reunited with former Pirates teammate Neil Walker.


Mayfield making it happen

Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield was solid in his preseason finale.

He led three first-half scoring drives as the Browns topped the Lions 35-17.

Mayfield was 9-of-16 for 138 yards. As expected, Tyrod Taylor didn't play.

No word as of yet if Todd Haley screamed at Jarvis Landry some more or if the feds indicted any other Cleveland linebackers.


Humboldt Strong

Robert Morris freshman goalie Reid Cooper is a native of Saskatchewan. He has chosen to honor the Humboldt junior hockey team on his goalie mask.

On April 6, a semi-trailer crashed into the Broncos' team bus. There were 29 people on board. Sixteen died, including 10 players.

Cooper and Dyllan Lubbesmeyer will battle for playing time along with three-year starter Francis Marotte. The Colonials begin their season against Bowling Green at home on Oct. 12.


Cole and Morton update

How about this stat involving the Astros and former Pirates Gerrit Cole and Charlie Morton.

After Morton's latest start, that number is down to 15.

In general, though, the second half of the season hasn't been that great for Morton. His ERA has gone up from 2.55 at the end of the June to 3.14 now. The right-hander hasn't gone through the sixth inning in his last three starts.

Cole's August has been so-so as well, with a 4.30 ERA for the month. But his 40-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio since the end of July has been fantastic. Cole trails only Verlander in strikeouts (he's up to 240 now) among American League starters, and he is fifth in ERA.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH.

