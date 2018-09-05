Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Podcast: Tim Benz, Kevin Gorman on what could go wrong for Steelers in Week 1

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) is hit by Tennessee Titans defensive end Julius Warmsley in the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
If you saw the Cleveland Browns on "Hard Knocks" this summer, then you know the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't alone when it comes to drama.

Oh, the fun that may come out from this opening week matchup in Cleveland!

Not only is Ben Roethlisberger going to be on the other sideline across the field from Todd Haley, but also Bruce Arians is going to be calling the game on TV and it is going to be Randy Fichtner's debut as the new offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh.

Meow! Hiss!

Then there's the storyline of Le'Veon Bell's continued absence and what that will mean for the team, especially if James Conner plays well.

LISTEN: Tim Benz and Kevin Gorman discuss Sunday's season opener

Furthermore, what if Ben Roethlisberger gets hurt and new second-string quarterback Josh Dobbs is immediately pressed into service?

Buckle up for the opening ride of the 2018 NFL season. Trib Columnist Kevin Gorman and I talk about everything that could come off the rails in Ohio on Sunday.

