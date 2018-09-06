Podcast: It can't get worse, but how much better will the Browns be in 2018?
No, it can't get any worse than the way it went in Cleveland in 2017. The Browns went 0-16. But how much better will they really be in 2018? A lot of experts in Vegas are saying the Browns may jump up by as many as six wins.
I ask WHBC (Canton) Radio host Kenny Roda about that theory and more. He's a Springdale native and grew up a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. So he knows this rivalry from both sides.
LISTEN: Tim Benz and Kenny Roda discuss questions about the Browns
Other topics we discuss:
• How can Todd Haley help the Browns?
• Could Haley hurt the Browns instead?
• What did Cleveland really know about Mychal Kendricks' shady past?
• Are the Browns linebackers as good as advertised without him?
• Will the tight end position thrive in the new offense?
• And "Hard Knocks." Lots and lots of "Hard Knocks."