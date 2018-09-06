Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Podcast: It can't get worse, but how much better will the Browns be in 2018?

Tim Benz | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley directs a drill during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley directs a drill during the team's organized team activity at its NFL football training facility Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Updated 3 hours ago

No, it can't get any worse than the way it went in Cleveland in 2017. The Browns went 0-16. But how much better will they really be in 2018? A lot of experts in Vegas are saying the Browns may jump up by as many as six wins.

I ask WHBC (Canton) Radio host Kenny Roda about that theory and more. He's a Springdale native and grew up a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. So he knows this rivalry from both sides.

LISTEN: Tim Benz and Kenny Roda discuss questions about the Browns

Other topics we discuss:

• How can Todd Haley help the Browns?

• Could Haley hurt the Browns instead?

• What did Cleveland really know about Mychal Kendricks' shady past?

• Are the Browns linebackers as good as advertised without him?

• Will the tight end position thrive in the new offense?

• And "Hard Knocks." Lots and lots of "Hard Knocks."

You can hear our conversation here.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me