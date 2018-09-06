Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Twitter users, Steelers fans sound off on Le'Veon Bell's defiance

Tim Benz | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 7:06 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

So long as the internet exists, mockery will occur, even in the angriest of times during the sports calendar.

Such was the case in Pittsburgh when Twitter became a source of comic relief for Steelers fans enraged by Le'Veon Bell's holdout.

Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster got the fun going by posting this "Where's Le'Waldo" photo.

The guys at Benstonium used the Colin Kaepernick Nike ad as a launching point for this effort.

That was after posting this one earlier in the week.

ESPN has a beautiful sense of sarcasm.

Some fantasy owners have blurred the line between "fantasy" and reality, as Barstool discovered.

That includes comedian David Spade.

This may not be precisely true, but that nighttime practice scene in the dark from "Remember the Titans" leaps to mind.

And, lastly, I'll be campaigning for Dave Kaplan of WTAE to win the local News Emmy for 2018 after finding this gem of an interview.

What was I doing bothering to interview Maurkice Pouncey when I could've been looking for that lady in the Strip District?! I was robbing myself and you, the readers. That one is on me. I feel shame.

