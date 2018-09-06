Twitter users, Steelers fans sound off on Le'Veon Bell's defiance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

So long as the internet exists, mockery will occur, even in the angriest of times during the sports calendar.

Such was the case in Pittsburgh when Twitter became a source of comic relief for Steelers fans enraged by Le'Veon Bell's holdout.

Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster got the fun going by posting this "Where's Le'Waldo" photo.

The guys at Benstonium used the Colin Kaepernick Nike ad as a launching point for this effort.

That was after posting this one earlier in the week.

--MISSING--Name: Le'Veon BellHT: 6'1' WT: 225lbsLast Seen: 1/14/18If found, please contact: Mike Tomlin pic.twitter.com/uZfYn5tqs7 — Benstonium (@Benstonium) September 4, 2018

ESPN has a beautiful sense of sarcasm.

It's been 114 days since Le'Veon Bell tweeted this ... pic.twitter.com/cTfpzDLpPg — ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2018

Some fantasy owners have blurred the line between "fantasy" and reality, as Barstool discovered.

@LeVeonBell Listen up closely pal... You are the best running back the game of football has to offer.You are the best running back FANTASY has to offer.I am the best FANTASY TEAM OWNER there is to offer, and you were blessed by my third pick...DO NOT waste this. #justsignit — Max Berger (@yung_maximus) September 5, 2018

@LeVeonBell you're on my fantasy team Bro be with the team already we need you back — Joe Villa (@StunnaJoe22) September 5, 2018

@LeVeonBell Get out your damn feelings and signed the deal I got a fantasy football championship to claim this season MAN UP... — terrance Townsend (@terrance3434) September 5, 2018

That includes comedian David Spade.

Hey @LeVeonBell , I know this is a stressful time for you but as I'm sure you heard I drafted you. So I cant have this right now. I need you to get in the game. I feel like this money convo can wait till Jan. I can float you whatever but let's just get on that field thanks bud — David Spade (@DavidSpade) September 4, 2018

This may not be precisely true, but that nighttime practice scene in the dark from "Remember the Titans" leaps to mind.

How the Steelers offensive line is going to block for Le'Veon Bell whenever he shows up. pic.twitter.com/IDPtiVivXZ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 5, 2018

And, lastly, I'll be campaigning for Dave Kaplan of WTAE to win the local News Emmy for 2018 after finding this gem of an interview.

Tonight at 5 and 6, we give you a breakdown of the Le'Veon Bell holdout: Why this is happening, the latest we could see Bell return and sports will have the reaction from inside the locker room.Here's a taste of how one Pittsburgher, Debbie Cromlish, feels. pic.twitter.com/KwG6qlebFA — David Kaplan (@DKaplanWTAE) September 5, 2018

What was I doing bothering to interview Maurkice Pouncey when I could've been looking for that lady in the Strip District?! I was robbing myself and you, the readers. That one is on me. I feel shame.