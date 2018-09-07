Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey in NHL?; Andrew McCutchen chronicles lost luggage

Tim Benz | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 8:06 a.m.
In this July 31, 2018, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) takes a break during a practice at NFL football training camp in Jacksonville, Fla.
Updated 8 hours ago

In Friday's "First Call," a football player trash talks the NHL, MLB broadcast partners allegedly fight each other. Andrew McCutchen has some travel issues. Remembering Burt Reynolds' sports ties.

I guess he's out of football players to trash?

Having exhausted his options when it comes to ripping NFL players, Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey is onto the NHL.

Not one guy. The entire league.

Ramsey insists he is athletically gifted enough to make the NHL with only six months of training.

Some NHL players were asked for their reactions. They seem to disagree with that assessment.

I never thought I'd write this, but I completely agree with Evander Kane.

Just Do It, Phil

Speaking of football cross-pollinating with hockey, just about every NFL player has wound up in a meme mocking the Nike ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.

So let's get to hockey. And of course we need to start with Phil Kessel.

Thanks to the guys at Benstonium for that.

Poor Cutch

Things just aren't going well for former Pirate Andrew McCutchen. The ex-Bucs center fielder is 1 for 16 since joining the Yankees. He has one home run since Aug. 15. His batting average is down to .249.

And now McCutchen lost his luggage on an off day in Seattle. So he had to strut around the city during an off day in his full dress attire from the night before.

Cutch chronicled his woes on social media.

Late Thursday night, he tweeted that he and his luggage were finally reunited.

Plus, he had to shave his facial hair.

Broadcaster brawl

Calling 181 losses over the last two years has apparently eroded the patience of the Detroit Tiger broadcast team.

According to Channel 4 in Detroit, Tigers color commentator Rod Allen choked play-by-play man Mario Impemba following Tuesday night's game. The incident was allegedly over a chair.

Greg Brown will probably do this to John Wehner if he ever endorses the idea of the National League adopting the designated hitter.

Allen's agent denies the story.

RIP, Paul

Burt Reynolds was famous for many movies, including "Boogie Nights", "Smokey and the Bandit," "Semi Tough," "Deliverance" and "The Cannonball Run."

He died Wednesday at the age of 82. And the sports world reacted with many memories of his role as Paul Crewe in "The Longest Yard."

Reynolds was also in another football related movie, "Semi-Tough," as well at the remake of "Longest Yard." Reynolds went to Florida State on a football scholarship, too.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

