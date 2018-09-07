U mad, bro? Steelers conspiracy theories, Landry Jones vs. Josh Dobbs, NFL rules

There is plenty of rage in this week's "U Mad, Bro?" And it's all football related. From the NFL rulebook, to Le'Veon Bell, to Cleveland conspiracy theories.

Quite a few folks hate that roughing the passer call in the season opener between the Falcons and Eagles. Atlanta's Grady Jarrett was the "offending player."

That was such a lame call it's pathetic what these officials think they see — Foopie (@DPennline) September 7, 2018

Why dont they just start playing flag football seriously? No contact to the head and how do you stop momentum once you and the guy your hitting are falling down? You can't. #JOKE — Rich (@richandrews11) September 7, 2018

They have ruined the game! — jobob33 (@joesimko1) September 7, 2018

I couldn't agree more. The new rule about not falling with your body weight on the quarterback is comical. You already couldn't pick up the QB and drive him into the ground. Now--basically--they have written a second rule to prevent the same thing in an effort to double the chances of it being called.

This may be worse than the new helmet rule. We've already started asking the impossible of defenders when it comes to avoiding helmet contact when the pass catchers and ball carriers are moving their heads as the target area.

Now we are asking 320-pound men to defy gravity and not fall with their body weight on the quarterbacks while tackling them.

It's a farce.

John from Wexford has cracked the code on the Le'Veon Bell situation.

"As I've said in a number of emails to various sports writers, I never believed the other players were OK with Bell sitting while they risk injury and work in the summer heat. It's just normal human workplace behavior to want everyone pulling their weight.

I think we now see, as far as I'm concerned, these feeling were just below the surface !! I don't believe Bell not showing now really changed anything.

Your response was "not talking doesn't help sign him," but obviously something must change.....just stop writing and talking about him...he loves the attention we are all giving him."

Sorry, John. Le'Veon may be acting like an 8-year-old. But that doesn't mean the media or the Steelers are wise to treat him as such. Me ignoring him, or the Steelers failing to address his contractual status, won't make the situation go away. That's not how this works.

This quagmire isn't about "attention." This is about $33-$45 million dollars. That's it.

Kenny has discovered a pre-planned plot to take out Ben Roethlisberger in Cleveland.

"Gregg Williams and (Todd) Haley will conspire to take Ben out, if not for multiple games, the entire season. If they succeed, their jobs are secure. The Steelers without Ben are not that far removed from the Browns. I hope I am wrong. They better max protect for Ben and Ben better where knee braces, ankle braces, rib protection and the old useless neck collar pad from 1980s."

Well, Gregg Williams was involved in that New Orleans bounty thing. Maybe our guy Kenny isn't that far off. Consider this conspiracy theory exposed!

Chris disagrees with my stance that the Steelers should've kept Landry Jones and tried to squeeze Josh Dobbs through to the practice squad.

"If that was Landry under center (against Carolina), how many times would he have been sacked compared to what Dobbs kept alive? How many plays did Dobbs make that Landry never could or never will make, both with his arm and legs? It just seems like Dobbs is scratching the surface of what he can become. He has far more physical talent to work with, obviously is bright and has outstanding character. That gets cut for a guy that likely won't be here next year? I don't see it."

Chris, if Dobbs was under center in a real game, the center would have been Maurkice Pouncey. The other four linemen would've been the starters, too. Presumably, they would've given an actual pocket for Dobbs to throw. That's where the questions about Dobbs persist. They never existed about his running ability.

Similarly, the first-team Panthers would've been on the other side of the ball. Not their grocery baggers trying to make the team.

I find it comical that so many people dismiss the improvement Jones showed by playing well in the last game of the 2017 regular season by saying, "Oh, that was just the Browns."

But they'll elevate Dobbs' game against third-string Carolina Panthers as if he just dissected the 1985 Bears.

Jeff is playing the "I told you so" game about Mychal Kendricks.

"Turns out the Steelers have better judgment than others and know how to exercise it. "

Jeff, I admit I wanted the Steelers to look at Kendricks. I was surprised that when he signed in Cleveland for the low-dollar figure he did. That it made me scratch my head as to why the Steelers weren't more involved.

But as I said in print and on air on many occasions, I assumed the issue was something off-the-field. I always thought it was something about Kendricks' abrasive attitude that scared the Steelers away. I wasn't aware that he was trying to emulate the "Wolf of Wall Street."

Apparently, the rest of the NFL — not just the Steelers — was more aware of Kendricks' situation than the Browns. That has to be why everyone else stayed away and why he went to Cleveland for just $2.5 million over one year, plus bonuses.

Sorry I didn't sniff out that federal insider trading thing. I was too busy watching the dawn of Dobbs' soon-to-be Hall of Fame career.