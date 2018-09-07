Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
Breakfast with Benz

U mad, bro? Steelers conspiracy theories, Landry Jones vs. Josh Dobbs, NFL rules

Tim Benz | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 8:30 a.m.
Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs
Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs

Updated 10 hours ago

There is plenty of rage in this week's "U Mad, Bro?" And it's all football related. From the NFL rulebook, to Le'Veon Bell, to Cleveland conspiracy theories.

Quite a few folks hate that roughing the passer call in the season opener between the Falcons and Eagles. Atlanta's Grady Jarrett was the "offending player."

I couldn't agree more. The new rule about not falling with your body weight on the quarterback is comical. You already couldn't pick up the QB and drive him into the ground. Now--basically--they have written a second rule to prevent the same thing in an effort to double the chances of it being called.

This may be worse than the new helmet rule. We've already started asking the impossible of defenders when it comes to avoiding helmet contact when the pass catchers and ball carriers are moving their heads as the target area.

Now we are asking 320-pound men to defy gravity and not fall with their body weight on the quarterbacks while tackling them.

It's a farce.

John from Wexford has cracked the code on the Le'Veon Bell situation.

"As I've said in a number of emails to various sports writers, I never believed the other players were OK with Bell sitting while they risk injury and work in the summer heat. It's just normal human workplace behavior to want everyone pulling their weight.

I think we now see, as far as I'm concerned, these feeling were just below the surface !! I don't believe Bell not showing now really changed anything.

Your response was "not talking doesn't help sign him," but obviously something must change.....just stop writing and talking about him...he loves the attention we are all giving him."

Sorry, John. Le'Veon may be acting like an 8-year-old. But that doesn't mean the media or the Steelers are wise to treat him as such. Me ignoring him, or the Steelers failing to address his contractual status, won't make the situation go away. That's not how this works.

This quagmire isn't about "attention." This is about $33-$45 million dollars. That's it.

Kenny has discovered a pre-planned plot to take out Ben Roethlisberger in Cleveland.

"Gregg Williams and (Todd) Haley will conspire to take Ben out, if not for multiple games, the entire season. If they succeed, their jobs are secure. The Steelers without Ben are not that far removed from the Browns. I hope I am wrong. They better max protect for Ben and Ben better where knee braces, ankle braces, rib protection and the old useless neck collar pad from 1980s."

Well, Gregg Williams was involved in that New Orleans bounty thing. Maybe our guy Kenny isn't that far off. Consider this conspiracy theory exposed!

Chris disagrees with my stance that the Steelers should've kept Landry Jones and tried to squeeze Josh Dobbs through to the practice squad.

"If that was Landry under center (against Carolina), how many times would he have been sacked compared to what Dobbs kept alive? How many plays did Dobbs make that Landry never could or never will make, both with his arm and legs? It just seems like Dobbs is scratching the surface of what he can become. He has far more physical talent to work with, obviously is bright and has outstanding character. That gets cut for a guy that likely won't be here next year? I don't see it."

Chris, if Dobbs was under center in a real game, the center would have been Maurkice Pouncey. The other four linemen would've been the starters, too. Presumably, they would've given an actual pocket for Dobbs to throw. That's where the questions about Dobbs persist. They never existed about his running ability.

Similarly, the first-team Panthers would've been on the other side of the ball. Not their grocery baggers trying to make the team.

I find it comical that so many people dismiss the improvement Jones showed by playing well in the last game of the 2017 regular season by saying, "Oh, that was just the Browns."

But they'll elevate Dobbs' game against third-string Carolina Panthers as if he just dissected the 1985 Bears.

Jeff is playing the "I told you so" game about Mychal Kendricks.

"Turns out the Steelers have better judgment than others and know how to exercise it. "

Jeff, I admit I wanted the Steelers to look at Kendricks. I was surprised that when he signed in Cleveland for the low-dollar figure he did. That it made me scratch my head as to why the Steelers weren't more involved.

But as I said in print and on air on many occasions, I assumed the issue was something off-the-field. I always thought it was something about Kendricks' abrasive attitude that scared the Steelers away. I wasn't aware that he was trying to emulate the "Wolf of Wall Street."

Apparently, the rest of the NFL — not just the Steelers — was more aware of Kendricks' situation than the Browns. That has to be why everyone else stayed away and why he went to Cleveland for just $2.5 million over one year, plus bonuses.

Sorry I didn't sniff out that federal insider trading thing. I was too busy watching the dawn of Dobbs' soon-to-be Hall of Fame career.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me