Tim Benz podcast: Previewing Steelers vs. Chiefs in Week 2
Updated 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. And it looks like it could be a shootout!
Soren Petro of Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City joins Tim Benz in this podcast to preview the game. The Steelers have had a lot of success in recent seasons against KC.
LISTEN: Tim Benz previews Steelers vs. Chiefs with Kansas City's Soren Petro
The Steelers have won six of their last seven games against the Chiefs. Kansas City hasn't won in Pittsburgh since 1986.
But these Chiefs may be different with first-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes in charge. He goes deep a lot. And Tyreek Hill is emerging as a superstar pass-catcher.
Kansas City's defense is suspect, so this may be a high-scoring affair if Ben Roethlisberger can bounce back from his bad game in Cleveland. However, Le'Veon Bell has tortured KC in recent games, and he likely won't be in uniform again for Pittsburgh.