First call: Browns' Myles Garrett savors sacking Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger

In Tuesday's "First Call," the NFL apologizes to Myles Garrett, Hue Jackson apologizes to the officials and Marcus Peters is about to get fined.

Let's get this straight

The NFL says that Myles Garrett shouldn't have been penalized for his hit on Ben Roethlisberger in the first half of Sunday's game.

Roughing the passer call on Myles Garrett. Landed on Roethlisberger with his body weight. A fourth down stop turned into a touchdown the very next play. pic.twitter.com/fHGgRYTWSP — Ollie Connolly (@OllieConnolly) September 9, 2018

Good. He shouldn't have been. That penalty was ridiculous. And it was called way too many times across the NFL throughout the season's first week.

As stated by senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron in the story itself: "The rule specifically says 'most, if not all, of your body weight.' So we want that player to make an effort...And this one (on Garrett) yesterday showed, even though there is some body weight on (Steelers quarterback) Ben (Roethlisberger), this is not what we would consider contact that rises to the level of a foul."

Who thought of that? Who wrote that? What other people approved that insane language?

First of all, how are the players supposed to control 49 percent as opposed to 51 percent of their body weight? Secondly, how are officials supposed to determine that? This rule is quickly becoming a crisis. The NFL has itself to blame.

In a similar story, Hue Jackson is rescinding his complaint of T.J. Watt's blocked kick at the end of the game.

After reviewing the video, Hue Jackson said the Steelers were not offside on Zane Gonzalez's attempted game-winning field goal, which was blocked. Here are Jackson's comments on Monday after saying Sunday he wanted to take a closer look: pic.twitter.com/AdzoEyyPJb — PatMcManamon (@PatMcManamon) September 10, 2018

Jackson had initially complained about an offside penalty after the contest. He seems to have changed his mind since seeing the video.

Long time coming

Since his draft combine, Garrett has been publicly salivating over the prospect of sacking Roethlisberger. That's been up to and including putting a photo of Big Ben into a paper shredder.

The two finally met in person Sunday, and in the backfield, as Garrett sacked Roethlisberger twice. The former first-round pick even joked about the terrible penalty he was given.

"It was nice," Garrett said. "I'll try not to hit him too hard next time so I don't get a flag. It was nice to finally meet him and properly introduce myself before the game and during the game."

A sense of humor about it

When it comes to the emotional blow of knowing your team tied the Browns, if you don't laugh, you'll cry.

So the guys at Benstonium are trying to help you do the former with a possible replacement for the giant LeBron James billboard that used to be in Cleveland.

In that photo of Tyrod Taylor, I assume that once the ball left his hand, it was one of his 25 incompletions on the day.

Yup, the opposing quarterback was 15 for 40, and the Steelers still couldn't win.

Take that Neil Peart

There's not much to like about Ravens fans. But this guy is OK with us.

The best thing I saw yesterday?This guy from the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band playing PERFECT air drums to Rush's 'Tom Sawyer': pic.twitter.com/uKxtXue0PM — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) September 10, 2018

He must be a huge Rush fan and maybe an actual drummer. Next week, let's check back on him and see if he can do "Limelight" or "Spirit of Radio." Maybe a little "Subdivisions?"

I wonder if he would bust out air-drum skills like that for "Renegade," or if he'd boycott it and any other Styx songs because of the Pittsburgh connection.

Pay up

Thank goodness Joe Buck wasn't calling the Monday Night Football game in Oakland. He would've had a Randy Moss-esque reaction to what Rams defensive back Marcus Peters did to celebrate his interception for a touchdown.

Best touchdown cele these eyes have ever seen pic.twitter.com/CE8KUF3SIT — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) September 11, 2018

That's not a matter of, "Will he get fined?" That's simply a matter of, "When will he get fined?"

I can just hear Peters in his appeal hearing now: "See, what happened was, I pulled a groin leaping into the end zone and ... never mind. Is a personal check, OK?"