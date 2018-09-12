Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Steelers' Cam Heyward hammers Todd Haley, Browns, referees

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Cleveland Browns is dragged down by Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Getty Images
CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 09: Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Cleveland Browns is dragged down by Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Updated 2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Cam Heyward appears on WDVE Tuesday mornings, sharing the day with former NFL referee Gene Steratore.

And based on the defensive lineman's performance yesterday, that's going to be a tough act to match. Heyward was unfiltered following the Week 1 tie with Cleveland. Among his best lines, Heyward lobbed an epic grenade toward his team's former offensive coordinator, Todd Haley.

You might recall this exchange between Steelers cornerback Artie Burns and Haley on the sideline after Burns got into it with Jarvis Landry.

Heyward was asked about that incident. The veteran defensive lineman warned the young cornerback not to instigate Haley into an ejection.

"I told Artie, 'They aren't going to kick Todd out of the stadium,' " Heyward recalled. "Todd's gotten kicked out of many places before. But he isn't getting kicked out of the stadium."

Wow. A Tequila Cowboy burn? In Week 1? It ... is ... on!

Heyward wasn't done. He took a few more swats.

On whether the Browns are better: "Time will tell. You can't be judged off a tie. What are you really saying? 'Congratulations, you didn't lose another game. You tied it.' If that's not the most Browns thing, I don't know what is."

On Browns fans wanting to open the Bud Light "victory fridges": "They didn't read the fine print. It says you gotta 'win the game.' It didn't say 'don't lose' the game. It says you gotta win the game. So they'll have to wait another week to do it."

On the alleged botched punt by Nick Chubb: "One of the refs, I was talking to him, and he was like 'That's above my pay grade.' And I was like, 'Then who do we ask about this, then?' "

On the crackback block against Bud Dupree: "There was no flinch to throw a flag. We talk about safety. But are we protecting defensive players as well?"

On James Conner's haircut: "That kid has battled so much in his life. I'm so happy for him. But I'm not happy for how his hair looks."

On sub-package issues: "There were a couple of times where we got into our hurry-up package. And we have some new coaches that didn't understand it.

"We have to get better and crisper in our substitutions."

Aside from all that, Heyward had nothing to say.

Hey, Steeler Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Related Content
Did Steelers' Le'Veon Bell change comeback plan after teammates' comments?
Le'Veon Bell had a comeback plan. 'Had.' Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew says he has spoken to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. He ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me