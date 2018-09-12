Steelers' Cam Heyward hammers Todd Haley, Browns, referees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pittsburgh Steelers lineman Cam Heyward appears on WDVE Tuesday mornings, sharing the day with former NFL referee Gene Steratore.

And based on the defensive lineman's performance yesterday, that's going to be a tough act to match. Heyward was unfiltered following the Week 1 tie with Cleveland. Among his best lines, Heyward lobbed an epic grenade toward his team's former offensive coordinator, Todd Haley.

You might recall this exchange between Steelers cornerback Artie Burns and Haley on the sideline after Burns got into it with Jarvis Landry.

Heyward was asked about that incident. The veteran defensive lineman warned the young cornerback not to instigate Haley into an ejection.

"I told Artie, 'They aren't going to kick Todd out of the stadium,' " Heyward recalled. "Todd's gotten kicked out of many places before. But he isn't getting kicked out of the stadium."

Wow. A Tequila Cowboy burn? In Week 1? It ... is ... on!

Heyward wasn't done. He took a few more swats.

On whether the Browns are better: "Time will tell. You can't be judged off a tie. What are you really saying? 'Congratulations, you didn't lose another game. You tied it.' If that's not the most Browns thing, I don't know what is."

On Browns fans wanting to open the Bud Light "victory fridges": "They didn't read the fine print. It says you gotta 'win the game.' It didn't say 'don't lose' the game. It says you gotta win the game. So they'll have to wait another week to do it."

On the alleged botched punt by Nick Chubb: "One of the refs, I was talking to him, and he was like 'That's above my pay grade.' And I was like, 'Then who do we ask about this, then?' "

On the crackback block against Bud Dupree: "There was no flinch to throw a flag. We talk about safety. But are we protecting defensive players as well?"

On James Conner's haircut: "That kid has battled so much in his life. I'm so happy for him. But I'm not happy for how his hair looks."

James Conner's barber should be banned from ever using a pair of clippers again. This is a hair crime. pic.twitter.com/oJaJGbhpMk — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) September 9, 2018

On sub-package issues: "There were a couple of times where we got into our hurry-up package. And we have some new coaches that didn't understand it.

"We have to get better and crisper in our substitutions."

Aside from all that, Heyward had nothing to say.

