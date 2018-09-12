Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Podcast: Trib writers discuss Steelers coach Mike Tomlin's thoughts

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
Steelers running back James Conner celebrates his touchdown with head coach Mike Tomlin during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sept. 9, 2018 in Cleveland.
Getty Images
TribLIVE's Kevin Gorman and Joe Rutter join Tim Benz on the "Breakfast with Benz" podcast to discuss everything Steelers coach Mike Tomlin mentioned at his news conference following the tie in Cleveland.

Among the topics: rules debates, injuries, James Conner moving into the upcoming game against Kansas City, the potential for an offensive showdown this Sunday at Heinz Field, T.J. Watt, Bud Dupree and more.

LISTEN: Tim Benz, Kevin Gorman, Joe Rutter discuss Mike Tomlin's news conference

