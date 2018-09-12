Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Did Steelers' Le'Veon Bell change comeback plan after teammates' comments?

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 9:09 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) celebrates a touchdown with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
In "First Call" today, Le'Veon Bell scrapped a comeback plan after his teammates made their public comments, Tyler Glasnow gave up a moon shot and Martavis Bryant is already coming back to Oakland.

Le'Veon Bell had a comeback plan. 'Had.'

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew says he has spoken to Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. He revealed on "The Dave Dameshek Football Program" that the two had a conversation before the Week 1 matchup in Cleveland.

Among the topics discussed, MJD says Bell wasn't happy that his teammates talked about his contract publicly, but he was still rooting for them Sunday in the season-opener against the Browns.

Jones-Drew also said that Bell is happy for James Conner, but that Bell should feel justified in staying away from the team because of it. His thinking is that if Conner got 31 carries, how many more than that would've been given to Bell?

More importantly, Jones-Drew said that Bell had a return strategy in place that may have been impacted by his teammates publicly commenting about his contractual status.

"I don't know when he comes back," Jones-Drew said. "He had a plan. He told me, but I will never say it.

"I knew. But then I didn't know because all this stuff came out after the players said (what they did about his contract)."

At one point, Bell was described as "livid" over that development by Jones-Drew. Later on, though, the former Jaguar says Bell rationalized away that emotion by stating his teammates just didn't understand the situation.

MJD also said Bell is working out every day and staying in shape.

So, wait, Martavis is back?

Try to follow me on this one. Martavis Bryant is apparently rejoining the Raiders already.

According to NFL.com, Oakland is bringing him back, and he'll be playing against the Broncos Sunday.

The word was that he might be facing another year-long suspension. But in a strange twist, the team is immediately resigning him after he was released at the end of the preseason.

Oakland receivers Jordy Nelson and Amari Cooper combined for just four catches from Derek Carr.

CRACK!

One of the most majestic home runs of the season was hit last night, and it came against former Pirate Tyler Glasnow.

Cleveland's Edwin Encarnacion hit the 420-foot blast in Tampa. And the echo of the crack of the bat can probably still be heard.

It left the bat at 108 mph.

Trouble in Paradise?

Dustin Johnson is trying to calm rumors about a split with Paulina Gretzky.

There had been rumors of a break-up. The two have been engaged for five years, and they have two children together.

TMZ writes that the woman at the center of an alleged affair with Johnson is denying she had anything to do with him.

Yesterday Johnson issued a statement via Twitter. "Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family."

