First call: Like Pirates' Gregory Polanco, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes can't slide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In "First Call" Thursday, the Humboldt Broncos are back. Gregory Polanco's slide proves costly. Kevin Hart's comical first pitch. And an NFL player's mom gets herself in hot water on Twitter.

That was ugly

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting a lot of buzz as he prepares to enter Heinz Field Sunday. One criticism, though, is that he is bad at sliding. Ironically, his father, Pat, was a Major League Baseball player.

"My Dad tells me I'm the worst sliding baseball player he's ever met."

To be fair, Mahomes' dad was an American League pitcher for most of his career. So sliding didn't come into play very much.

Maybe Mahomes has been watching Gregory Polanco. The Pirates outfielder has been known for his awkward slides, too. Now one of them has gotten him in trouble.

That effort versus the Marlins over the weekend resulted in a dislocated left shoulder for Polanco. He had surgery in New York to repair it. There's no timetable for recovery.

Given that one of Polanco's positive tools is his throwing arm, this will be something for the Pirates to monitor closely this offseason.

Check the radar gun

Comedian Kevin Hart claims his ceremonial first pitch at the Cubs game was 273 mph. Are we sure he didn't mean 27.3?

Hart's new movie is "Night School." Hopefully that night school has gym class so Hart can work on his pitching form.

'Zay' it ain't so, mom

The mother of Buffalo receiver Zay Jones, Meesha, popped off on Twitter.

She replied to a tweet mentioning that her son played 94 percent of the snaps in the season-opening Buffalo loss to Baltimore.

While attempting to compliment her own kid, she also lobbed a grenade in the direction of his teammate, Kelvin Benjamin.

"Who else is skilled enough to play all wideout positions AND tell Benjamin where to line up too?"

Thanks for that, mom. The tweet was deleted.

Colonial Connection

A former Robert Morris hockey player is on the Toronto Maple Leafs training camp roster.

Brady Ferguson played with the team's affiliate in the AHL last year. He put up four assists in five games with the Marlies. Ferguson is RMU's all-time leading scorer. He is currently on an AHL contract.

Broncos are back

The Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team returned to the ice last night against the Nipawin Hawks. It was their first game since the horrific bus crash that killed 16, including 10 players.

The crash occurred five months ago. Two players involved in the crash — Brayden Camrud and Derek Patter — remain on the team. According to the Associated Press account, "Camrud overcame a severe concussion, loss of feeling in one of his arms and neck issues to make it back on the ice Wednesday. He and Patter shared a brief hug after they skated on the ice. They took part in a ceremonial puck drop with other crash survivors, with goalie Jacob Wassermann using a wheelchair to get on the ice."

The returning Humboldt Broncos reunite to drop the puck on the 2018-19 home opener #HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/NPTIpHWhd8 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) September 13, 2018

At the end of the night, the visiting Hawks won 2-1.