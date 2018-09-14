Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz podcast: Talking Steelers-Chiefs with CBS play-by-play man Ian Eagle

Tim Benz | Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, 6:21 a.m.
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown scores against the Chiefs during the first quarter Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m. at Heinz Field. Ian Eagle is on the CBS call. He also did play-by-play of the K.C. game in Los Angeles.

We talk about Patrick Mahomes taking over at quarterback, the expansion of Tyreek Hill's role, and the state of the Steelers after that opening tie in Cleveland.

LISTEN: Ian Eagle joins Tim Benz to discuss the Steelers-Chiefs game

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

