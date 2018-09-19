Le'Veon Bell likes posts about Chiefs win over Steelers, releases rap album

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you weren't mad at Le'Veon Bell before, you will be now. It's one thing to stay away from the Pittsburgh Steelers for business reasons. It's another thing to rub it in the faces of his teammates and the fan base.

Bell has done that by being open and public about his extended summer vacation in strip clubs, dance clubs, and jet skiing in Miami.

He also raised some eyebrows when he tweeted the inquisitive monocle emoji in the wake of the Steelers tie in Cleveland.

Well, now he is taking measures a step further by actively liking Instagram posts showing the Steelers getting drilled by the Chiefs on Sunday.

Don't worry guys, Le'Veon is paying attention to what's going on. pic.twitter.com/bihjjdcuqI — Derrick (@derrick_daKidD) September 19, 2018

He did it on this one, too.

For the record, another former Steeler, Mike Mitchell, joined in on that post and this one.

We also got some more details — and pictures — from Bell's jet ski adventure.

Turns out it wasn't just a couple of bros chillin' on the waves. That was part of his album release party . That's right. Bell's, um, "highly anticipated" album entitled "My Side of Things" dropped Monday. And this is how he celebrated.

Le'Veon Bell had a big Monday in Miami while the Steelers imploded...went jet skiing & had an EP release party https://t.co/cMdcbb2N9d pic.twitter.com/VL6gAT04Vv — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 18, 2018

I doubt any of those tracks will be replacing "Renegade" on the Heinz Field sound system anytime soon.