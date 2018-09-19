Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Le'Veon Bell likes posts about Chiefs win over Steelers, releases rap album

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
Clinton Sparks via Instagram

Updated 3 hours ago

If you weren't mad at Le'Veon Bell before, you will be now. It's one thing to stay away from the Pittsburgh Steelers for business reasons. It's another thing to rub it in the faces of his teammates and the fan base.

Bell has done that by being open and public about his extended summer vacation in strip clubs, dance clubs, and jet skiing in Miami.

He also raised some eyebrows when he tweeted the inquisitive monocle emoji in the wake of the Steelers tie in Cleveland.

Well, now he is taking measures a step further by actively liking Instagram posts showing the Steelers getting drilled by the Chiefs on Sunday.

He did it on this one, too.

For the record, another former Steeler, Mike Mitchell, joined in on that post and this one.

View this post on Instagram

That's a lot of TDs. #HaveADay #KCvsPIT

A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on

We also got some more details — and pictures — from Bell's jet ski adventure.

Turns out it wasn't just a couple of bros chillin' on the waves. That was part of his album release party . That's right. Bell's, um, "highly anticipated" album entitled "My Side of Things" dropped Monday. And this is how he celebrated.

I doubt any of those tracks will be replacing "Renegade" on the Heinz Field sound system anytime soon.

