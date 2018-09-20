U mad, bro? Steelers fans on Antonio Brown; 'Tomlin won with Cowher's players' fight

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this week's "U mad, bro?" it's open season on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Brown and Mike Tomlin.

We begin with a friendly chap by the name of Scott. He'd like to present a dissenting opinion to my column where I called out fans who compare the Mike Tomlin era to the Bill Cowher era.

I pointed out a number of players who had off-field distractions in the Cowher era as evidence that the Tomlin era isn't as different in that regard as some fans want to suggest.

The email was far too long to reprint. These are the "highlights."

Benz,

You are the worst. You spout off inaccuracies like some drunk in a Pittsburgh neighborhood bar. Those players who got in trouble were all cut...even Green who was considered top at his position. Use your brain...do some research.

The problem with Tomlin? One of the greatest QBs to ever play the game and zero championships. You'll say what about 2009. That was Cowher's team. That team was so good they were gonna win regardless of who was head coach.

Did Cowher teams perform at a championship level even though he did not have a HOF quarterback on his roster?

Get your head in the game. There's no possible way to defend Tomlin in this town any longer.

Scott

Ah. The quintessential "U mad, bro?" email.

• Angry Steelers fan blinded by rage to the point he can't remember facts.

• "This never woulda happened if Cowher was here."

• "Tomlin only won with Cowher's players."

Scott, I did research. I'm sober (at this moment, anyway). I used my brain. My head is in the game, and yours is stuck up some other body part.

With the exception of Morris, all those players weren't cut. In fact, they all played at least one more year with the team, if not more.

And if the 2008-09 Super Bowl team couldn't lose, why did Cowher go 8-8 with it in his last year before Tomlin took it to the playoffs the next two seasons?

Ironically, that post wasn't even a defense of Tomlin. It was a hatchet job on thick-headed fans who morph history of the Cowher era to erroneously leverage an argument against Tomlin.

And to answer your last question: Since historically you are so well informed, the answer is "no." Cowher's teams didn't perform to a championship level because Cowher never won a championship without Ben Roethlisberger either.

Garry on Twitter is mad that we pesky media types want to know why Antonio Brown missed a team meeting Monday, and whether it was a good enough excuse to avoid a suspension from the team.

The media will get the news of suspension/no suspension when it becomes available. They don't need to know what 'personal' matter AB was taking care of. They don't need to know why Tomlin didn't suspend him, other than that personal matter was approved. Or whatever it may be. — Garry Booker (@GarryBooksPGH) September 19, 2018

So, to be clear, Garry is telling us it's the media's job to tell the public what the team wants it to know, on its terms and on its timeline.

Got it.

My God. It is frightening some people think like that. I wonder if that guy feels that way about how the political media should cover the government, too.

Garry, unfollow every media person you currently follow. Because that's not what we do.

"Steelers 560" didn't appreciate how Le'Veon Bell "liked" some posts about the Chiefs smoking the Steelers, and his party in Miami for his album release.

Not the greatest PR work by @LeVeonBell . I'm sure the GMs of NFL teams he's going to be peddling his services to in 2019 will appreciate this. — Steeler560 (@steeler560) September 19, 2018

Yeah. I'd like to think that other teams would look at the way he is acting and say, "No guy who does stuff like this should be given more than $40 million."

But that's not going to happen. Bell's actions will be ignored because his talent will be seen. He could go full T.J. Houshmandzadeh and wipe his cleats with a Terrible Towel after a workout and it won't matter one bit to the Jets, Lions or Colts in free agency.

Joe has a sunny outlook on the Brown situation.

Sitting Brown, would be a good first step to gaining respect, authority, rules, norms etc. on this team. I think the season is lost so sitting this jerk for one or more games is academic and for the overall good.

Joe, even if they lose, it's too early to say the season is sunk. Which is why I would've suspended him for the game. In my opinion, "the overall good" and worrying about this season aren't mutually exclusive.

A harsher penalty now may avoid a worse situation before the playoff race really hits. By sitting idle now, it becomes more likely Brown does something else stupid then. And what if, at that point, you're forced to suspend him before a late season game against a division or conference foe?

And finally, a tweet from Kevin.

@TimBenzPGH Overrated Over Stuffed #Steelers more the reason to make your Sunday a NON football day. The Steelers the NFL is on the same level as when the Circus is inntown. — Kevin P. Lupo (@KPLupo1100) September 18, 2018

Nah. The Steelers defense doesn't have anyone as dangerous as that camel.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.