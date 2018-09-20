Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

U mad, bro? Steelers fans on Antonio Brown; 'Tomlin won with Cowher's players' fight

Tim Benz | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 6:36 a.m.
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin with Antonio Brown after a fourth-quarter catch against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin with Antonio Brown after a fourth-quarter catch against the Ravens Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 7 hours ago

In this week's "U mad, bro?" it's open season on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Antonio Brown and Mike Tomlin.

We begin with a friendly chap by the name of Scott. He'd like to present a dissenting opinion to my column where I called out fans who compare the Mike Tomlin era to the Bill Cowher era.

I pointed out a number of players who had off-field distractions in the Cowher era as evidence that the Tomlin era isn't as different in that regard as some fans want to suggest.

The email was far too long to reprint. These are the "highlights."

Benz,

You are the worst. You spout off inaccuracies like some drunk in a Pittsburgh neighborhood bar. Those players who got in trouble were all cut...even Green who was considered top at his position. Use your brain...do some research.

The problem with Tomlin? One of the greatest QBs to ever play the game and zero championships. You'll say what about 2009. That was Cowher's team. That team was so good they were gonna win regardless of who was head coach.

Did Cowher teams perform at a championship level even though he did not have a HOF quarterback on his roster?

Get your head in the game. There's no possible way to defend Tomlin in this town any longer.

Scott

Ah. The quintessential "U mad, bro?" email.

• Angry Steelers fan blinded by rage to the point he can't remember facts.

• "This never woulda happened if Cowher was here."

• "Tomlin only won with Cowher's players."

Scott, I did research. I'm sober (at this moment, anyway). I used my brain. My head is in the game, and yours is stuck up some other body part.

With the exception of Morris, all those players weren't cut. In fact, they all played at least one more year with the team, if not more.

And if the 2008-09 Super Bowl team couldn't lose, why did Cowher go 8-8 with it in his last year before Tomlin took it to the playoffs the next two seasons?

Ironically, that post wasn't even a defense of Tomlin. It was a hatchet job on thick-headed fans who morph history of the Cowher era to erroneously leverage an argument against Tomlin.

And to answer your last question: Since historically you are so well informed, the answer is "no." Cowher's teams didn't perform to a championship level because Cowher never won a championship without Ben Roethlisberger either.

Garry on Twitter is mad that we pesky media types want to know why Antonio Brown missed a team meeting Monday, and whether it was a good enough excuse to avoid a suspension from the team.

So, to be clear, Garry is telling us it's the media's job to tell the public what the team wants it to know, on its terms and on its timeline.

Got it.

My God. It is frightening some people think like that. I wonder if that guy feels that way about how the political media should cover the government, too.

Garry, unfollow every media person you currently follow. Because that's not what we do.

"Steelers 560" didn't appreciate how Le'Veon Bell "liked" some posts about the Chiefs smoking the Steelers, and his party in Miami for his album release.

Yeah. I'd like to think that other teams would look at the way he is acting and say, "No guy who does stuff like this should be given more than $40 million."

But that's not going to happen. Bell's actions will be ignored because his talent will be seen. He could go full T.J. Houshmandzadeh and wipe his cleats with a Terrible Towel after a workout and it won't matter one bit to the Jets, Lions or Colts in free agency.

Joe has a sunny outlook on the Brown situation.

Sitting Brown, would be a good first step to gaining respect, authority, rules, norms etc. on this team. I think the season is lost so sitting this jerk for one or more games is academic and for the overall good.

Joe, even if they lose, it's too early to say the season is sunk. Which is why I would've suspended him for the game. In my opinion, "the overall good" and worrying about this season aren't mutually exclusive.

A harsher penalty now may avoid a worse situation before the playoff race really hits. By sitting idle now, it becomes more likely Brown does something else stupid then. And what if, at that point, you're forced to suspend him before a late season game against a division or conference foe?

And finally, a tweet from Kevin.

Nah. The Steelers defense doesn't have anyone as dangerous as that camel.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me