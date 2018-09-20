Penguins' Tristan Jarry, Pirates' Pablo Reyes compete for catch of the night

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Let's play a little game of "who wore it better?"

Both candidates are from Pittsburgh. Both stylishly flashed a glove on their left hand.

Our first contestant is Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. Killing a penalty, up 1-0 on the road against the Red Wings during Wednesday's preseason game, Jarry made this stellar save on Anthony Mantha.

Not only was Jarry sound on that save, he was excellent between the pipes all night. Jarry stopped 41 of 44 shots before losing 3-2 in overtime.

His opponent today is Pirates rookie Pablo Reyes. Leading off the third inning against Chris Archer, Kansas City's Whit Merrifield ripped a line drive into right field. It was sinking fast. And Reyes, playing yet another position, made a tremendous diving catch.

Check out how he manages to read the angle instantly and position his glove under the quickly sinking ball to make the catch.

Reyes has been nothing but good. He doesn't look lost at any of the numerous positions which he has played. He's hitting well, too, with an average of .423.

So who wore it better? I say it's Reyes by an eyelash. Jarry's glove was true, but Mantha helped by picking his spot right in the center of it. Reyes completely stole that hit. And if the ball gets by him there, it may go for a triple.

So which catch was better?