First call: Colorado mascot misfires T-shirt gun below his belt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Thursday's "First Call," Conor Sheary and Matt Hunwick are hurting in Buffalo, but they aren't in worse shape than the Colorado Buffalo. The Duquesne Dukes have the best road trip ever, until kickoff. And we have our first NHL fight controversy of 2018.

I feel your pain

The Colorado Buffaloes are off to a great start. They have won their first three games. The only guy who isn't feeling good about it is Chip, the team mascot. As you can see from this clip, Chip had a slight problem with the T-shirt gun.

I AM DYING pic.twitter.com/VEX3GVz4ia — Josh Parcell (@JoshParcell) September 19, 2018

Every man in the country just simultaneously winced.

According to 9news, Chip was carted off the field but returned. The great irony here is that the t-shirt gun was invented in Denver.

Dukes loving life

Here's a coup for the Duquesne football team. They're in the middle of a road trip to Hawaii right now.

The Dukes not only get to go out to Honolulu to play Hawaii this year, they get to do it in 2022 again.

The team landed and immediately practiced. They seem to be soaking it all in.

Off the ✈️ and right to work #GoDukes pic.twitter.com/OWInuUDvmW — Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) September 20, 2018

The trip may be fun. But we'll have to see about the game itself. Hawaii is 3-1 in FBS play. And the Rainbow Warriors have 166 points.

That's the fourth highest total in the country. Cornerback Cole McDonald leads the nation in passing yards. John Ursua leads the nation in receiving yards.

Getting started early

The hockey world is buzzing over a preseason fight between Aaron Ekblad and Maxi Domi.

Well it wasn't much of a fight. It was more Domi punching Ekblad in the nose whether Ekblad wanted to fight or not. The Panthers blame Domi for a sucker punch.

The Canadiens blame Ekblad for engaging Domi before the scrum then failing to defend himself.

I blame hockey for allowing fighting in the first place so this gray area exists.

Obviously the officials blamed Domi. He got a match penalty. Ekblad passed concussion protocol.

Domi is facing a disciplinary hearing from the league.

Montreal's Max Domi will have a hearing tomorrow for roughing/ punch to an unsuspecting opponent against Florida's Aaron Ekblad. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) September 20, 2018

Yes, it's that bad

You may have heard that former Penguins Stanley Cup winner Conor Sheary is dealing with an injury in Buffalo. He didn't play against the Penguins two nights ago or make the team's trip to Columbus.

Now word is his upper-body injury is fairly significant. He's listed as week-to-week.

Another former Penguins player, Matt Hunwick, is hurt, too. He has a neck problem and has yet to be on the ice for Buffalo.