After Browns win, Hue Jackson won't commit to Baker Mayfield, Bud Light 'victory fridges' open

It's not every day the Browns win a game. In fact,gt it's been 635 days. So we'll do an all-Browns "First Call" in honor of their 21-17 victory over the Jets on Thursday night to snap their 19 game winless streak.

You have to be kidding, right?

The Browns trailed 14-3 at halftime. Rookie No. 1 overall draft choice Baker Mayfield came into the game in the third quarter, and Cleveland turned it around.

After starter Tyrod Taylor was 4 for 14 for 19 yards, Mayfield entered the game and was 17 for 23 for 201 yards. The Oklahoma product led three scoring drives as the Browns came back to win. Yet somehow coach Hue Jackson wouldn't commit to Mayfield getting the start next week in Oakland.

Hue Jackson said he has to watch the tape before saying Baker Mayfield starts Cleveland's next game.lol — Dan Kadar (@MockingTheDraft) September 21, 2018

If Mayfield doesn't start next week, expect a riot in Northeast Ohio.

That didn't take long

By the time the players were done with their postgame interviews, there already was a commemorative T-shirt of the Browns ending the drought.

Check out this shot of Jarvis Landry presenting it to Mayfield. It's complete with Landry's trademark "Bless'M" saying.

Baker Mayfield presented this shirt to Jarvis Landry after the Browns beat the Jets for the Browns' first win since Dec. 24, 2016. 'Bless'M' https://t.co/hzgbLtqq74 pic.twitter.com/fIjkAi4aHq — PatMcManamon (@PatMcManamon) September 21, 2018

Landry was excellent. He had 103 yards receiving on eight catches. He also threw a pass to Mayfield to complete a 2-point conversion.

Is that a "Cleveland Special" like the Eagles had the "Philly Special?"

Dilly, Dilly!

It's not just for the fans. Even the media joined in the Bud Light "victory fridge" fun. This is a shot of the cooler that was in the media room at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Don't judge! You try coming up with 635 new ways of saying the team stinks. They should've had one of these at the PNC Park media room for the Pirates when they broke the 20-year losing streak.

That photo was from AP writer Tom Withers. He says the Bud Light "victory fridge" promotion was quite effective.

Haven't even left downtown Cleveland, and I've seen three fans passed out on sidewalks. #Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 21, 2018

Happy Hut Gut Day

Maybe the guy most people are happy for is Bob Wylie, Cleveland's rotund, jolly, mercurial offensive line coach.

He became a superstar during HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer. And his "hut gut" continues to fascinate.

The Bob Wylie 'hut' gut is in the house!! @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/3bO09tAvwu — Ryan Guilford (@Guilly5R) September 20, 2018

The camera caught him on the sideline celebrating with Mayfield, and the simple photo went across Twitter thousands of times.

Noted line coach, motivational speaker and stretching expert Big Bob Wylie spotted on the sidelines as the Browns win a game?!?! pic.twitter.com/dHTxLa06mI — Blue Bomber History (@BomberHistory) September 21, 2018

Based on his quotes during "Hard Knocks," you can credit the Browns win on decreased stretching, World War I history, and an increased knowledge of animal science (Warning: That clip from "Hard Knocks" contains strong language).

Spirit animal

Lastly, we have to find out what happened to that possum.

Even before the game was over, the internet was taken by storm by this possum that was captured in the stadium by a fan.

Nbd, just a Browns fan catching a possum tonight at the stadium pic.twitter.com/MxMWFWh4jS — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 21, 2018

Obviously, this rogue rodent is good luck and needs to replace that chocolate lab that roams the Browns hallways at the headquarters. The Dawg Pound should become the Possum Pound for the next home game.

A few things about that.

1. How was that fan so calm and polished in his possum handling technique? It looks like he's done that way too often.

2. How does a possum get that high up into a stadium full of that many people?

3. Where did it go? What happened to it? Was it given to the zoo? Turned loose in the street? Can his super powers help the Pirates? Bring it to PNC PARK!