First call: Ugly debut for Flyers mascot; Pirates' Cervelli homers onto car

In "First Call" today, it's Mascot Mania! A quick look ahead to the Ravens. Uncaging the "VAnimal."

Mascot mishaps continue

Last week we showed you how Chip the Buffalo from the University of Colorado knocked himself out with a T-shirt cannon.

Colorado's mascot, Chip the Buffalo, took one for the team when he shot himself with the t-shirt cannon during Saturday's game. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/TGR012La2K — SFDB (@sfdb) September 19, 2018

On Monday morning, we showed you how the BYU Cougar lost its head during a stunt.

The BYU mascot acting like people thought he was a real life cougar pic.twitter.com/4WkKDGlewe — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 23, 2018

Then there was the unfortunate debut of Gritty. He's the Flyers' new mascot. And he had an inauspicious debut on his first night.

The internet was unkind to Gritty on his first day.

Did a background check on Gritty and here is what we found... pic.twitter.com/HuR29OHybW — Bob Kelly (@BobKellyFOX29) September 25, 2018

Gritty seems to be taking it in stride.

Cervelli doing damage

Francisco Cervelli's first home run since Aug. 10 was an absolute bomb.

It landed on a car on Waveland Avenue.

#pirates Francisco Cervelli with a bomb to Waveland Avenue off the roof of illegally parked vehicle . Only the 4th game home run to reach the street in 2018 . #noparking #cubs #wrigley @CarrieMuskat @pirates @cubs pic.twitter.com/YSuxr0geSf — BALLHAWK.NET (@Super_Dave) September 25, 2018

Fortunately, the ball didn't do that much damage. That was Cervelli's 12th of the year. The Pirates won 5-1.

Fitztragic

The end of "Fitzmagic" came fast last night. Ryan Fitzpatrick went from being nearly perfect in his first two outings to throwing the ball to the Steelers three times.

Fitzmagic: "Coach Koetter, I don't feel so good" pic.twitter.com/LKBxP8zpFH — Andrew Schuster (@ShootsMcGavin) September 25, 2018

Fitzmagic Week 1-2 and Fitzmagic Week 3 pic.twitter.com/uciH1zQg3d — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 25, 2018

The timing was perfect for a Steelers team that was 0-1-1 entering the Monday night game.

Now we'll see what happens in Tampa with Jameis Winston returning from his suspension this week.

High-flyin' Ravens

Up next for the Steelers, it's Baltimore on Sunday night. And the Ravens are off to a hot start. Check out these numbers compiled by RavensWire.com.

"After three weeks, the Ravens have the only offense to be absolutely perfect in the red zone still. In their 12 trips to the red zone, Baltimore has managed to score each and every time. The next closest team is the Kansas City Chiefs, who botched their perfect streak Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers."

It doesn't stop there.

"The Ravens currently hold the No. 5 offense in average points-per-game. They are No. 6 in third-down percentage. Baltimore is also No. 4 in first-downs per game. The Ravens have been led by their passing attack, which is currently ranked No. 9 in the NFL with an average of 292 yards per game through the air. All of this while the rushing attack ranks No. 25 in the NFL with an 86.7 rushing-yards-per-game average."

As of now, the AFC North is really tight. The Bengals and Ravens are 2-1. The Steelers and Browns are 1-1-1.

This will happen

When it comes to the disaster that is the enhanced roughing-the-passer call, fans, media and players seem to have to no idea how a quarterback is supposed to be tackled these days.

What we do know, is that a defensive player hurt himself trying to avoid getting a flag.

Miami's William Hayes tore his ACL while trying to avoid a flag while sacking Derek Carr.

Here's a better angle of the William Hayes injury. You can clearly see him kicking his right leg out, and the bad bend. The NFL needs to eliminate the 'weight on the QB rule' now. Like, today. pic.twitter.com/ngS5GYqVEi — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) September 24, 2018

That's gonna happen to your own body while you try to fool the laws of physics in an attempt to legally tackle the quarterback.