First call: Robert Morris product Brady Ferguson rising in Maple Leafs organization

In Wednesday's "First Call," a Robert Morris hockey product is on the rise in professional hockey. Penn State fans are getting ready for a brawl Saturday. Tom Wilson has already had one this hockey season. And a major MLB milestone has been clipped.

A man named Brady

Things are looking good for Robert Morris alum Brady Ferguson. It appears he is impressing with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization.

The Colonials' all-time leading scorer is currently shining in minor league camp with the Toronto Marlies, according to Scott Wheeler of the Athletic, who sent these tweets after a Ferguson goal.

Sean Durzi just made a beautiful play off of the rush to Brady Ferguson for the first goal of Marlies camp. Two of the only really exciting talents in camp at this point. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) September 25, 2018

If the center could somehow work his way up to the Maple Leafs, Ferguson would be the first Robert Morris product to play in the NHL.

Penn State white out

Penn State is getting ready to host Ohio State in a huge showdown Saturday night. The Nittany Lions are ranked ninth and the Buckeyes come into State College fourth.

Much like Sunday's Steelers-Ravens game will go a long way toward determining the AFC North, this early-season tilt will likely impact who wins the Big Ten.

Beaver Stadium is going to stage a "white out" for the game. Nittany Lions coach James Franklin is trying to get his fans in the mood.

Did you notice the Star Wars theme there? Maybe the team can beam a message to the Giants to see if Saquon Barkley wants to sneak back to Happy Valley for the game. "Help us Obi Wan Saquon! You're our only hope."

Starting early

If there is "stuff" to be disturbed on the ice, get a "stuff disturber" to do it. And never has there been a player to own that moniker more than Tom Wilson.

Washington's goon-on-skates is getting a jump start on the regular season as he decided to brawl with Robert Bortuzzo of St. Louis last night.

It looks like Wilson's fists are in regular-season form. Let's hope his blind side hits aren't just yet.

Don't Judge me, dude

All 6-foot-7 of Aaron Judge got into this swing against Jake Faria of the Rays.

And that was almost tragic news for Faria.

The Miami pitcher barely got his glove up near his face in self defense to save himself from the hot shot back up the box.

Statcast measured that ball at 109 mph.

Statcast also measured something Andrew McCutchen did in that game.

Not his most graceful moment.

Max magic

Washington pitcher Max Scherzer recorded his 300th strikeout last night against Miami.

The sixth pitcher since 1990 to record 300 Ks in a season. #TipOfTheCap , @Max_Scherzer . pic.twitter.com/HQQgtrINzh — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2018

Austin Dean was the victim. Scherzer is the first right-handed pitcher to reach that plateau since Curt Schilling in 2002.

The Nationals ace tallied 10 strikeouts in seven innings to record his National League-leading 18th victory. Over the last 15 years, only Chris Sale and Clayton Kershaw have hit that magical 300 in a season.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.