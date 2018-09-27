Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz podcast: What the Steelers can expect from Ravens in 1st matchup

Tim Benz | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 6:48 a.m.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, center, throws a pass as he is pressured by Denver Broncos defensive tackle Domata Peko Sr. (94) and linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Let's take a look at the 2018 Ravens with Jeremy Conn, who covers the team for 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore.

He gives us some reasons to pick the Steelers over the Ravens Sunday night.

We also look at the Lamar Jackson dynamic, Joe Flacco's improved play and that scalding hot Baltimore red-zone attack.

LISTEN: 105.7 The Fan's Jeremy Conn gives insight into 2018 Ravens

