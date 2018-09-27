First call: Ravens could get LB C.J. Mosley back vs. Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Thursday's "First Call," a football coach walks out on his press conference, an important Raven is likely returning for the Steelers game and Jim Boeheim tells you where to eat in Pittsburgh.

Bounceback bird?

A concern for Steelers fans in advance of the Ravens game Sunday night was seeing JuJu Smith-Schuster pop up on the injury report. He has an abdominal injury of some sort.

Meanwhile, the Ravens got good news. Star linebacker C.J. Mosley is back practicing after missing last week's game in Denver. Via WNST radio:

"Baltimore did welcome inside linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee), defensive tackle Michael Pierce (foot), and rookie tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) back to the practice field on Wednesday, but six players did not participate in the workout for health-related reasons. The absentees included linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee), cornerbacks Brandon Carr (knee) and Anthony Averett (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot), quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), and defensive tackle Willie Henry (hernia surgery). Suggs, Carr, and Stanley finished Sunday's game against Denver without any noticeable incident while Averett and Henry didn't play against the Broncos."

Mosley is a five-year veteran. That was just his third missed game.

Star kissing

On ESPN Radio, Penn State football coach James Franklin went true fan-boy live on the air when he asked the hosts, Trey Wingo and Mike Golic, to hook him up with Kevin Hart.

Franklin wants Hart on the Nittany Lions' sideline for the big game against Ohio State on Saturday night.

"Real quick, I've got a favor to ask," Franklin said. "Ask Kevin Hart, who is a Pennsylvania native from Philadelphia. I'm inviting him to the white out or any other game that he wants to come to as my guest to be on the sidelines. Help me out there."

There's some precedent here. Hart was on the field for the Eagles win over the Patriots on Super Bowl Sunday last February.

Penn State already has Keegan-Michael Key as a fan. Do they get all the comedians in Hollywood now?!

So now what happens?

Just because the Steelers are done playing in Tampa, that doesn't mean we stop watching the quarterback drama down there.

After all, Pittsburgh intercepting Ryan Fitzpatrick three times adds to it.

So after that performance Monday night, does he get benched in favor Jameis Winston now that Winston is back from his suspension?

It doesn't appear that way. Based on how Winston is talking , he sounds like a guy who is preparing to be a backup for at least the short term.

"My passion for this team, my love for the team, goes beyond where I'm out there throwing the football for this team or not," Winston told reporters. "Like I said, it's my first day back. Let me enjoy that before I start answering any more questions about that."

The Bucs are at Chicago this weekend. Maybe Winston is being patient about a return because he doesn't want to get smacked around by Khalil Mack.

Quick trigger

Connecticut coach Randy Edsall lost to Syracuse, 51-21, in the Carrier Dome Saturday.

The potential of changing his defensive coordinator was raised to Edsall. He didn't like the question and walked out of the press conference the moment he was asked about Billy Crocker's future.

Today's weekly #UConnFootball press conference ended a little early. Check back for full presser in a bit: pic.twitter.com/VMdwXgHljd — ThisIsUConnCountry (@UConnSN) September 25, 2018

Believe it or not, that was a better defensive performance than normal for the Huskies. They are allowing 54 points per game. That's the worst in the country by 10.

So, hey, things are looking up! No wonder Edsall was mad.

Boeheim is 'Yelping' in Pittsburgh

Speaking of Syracuse, because I do that often, the Post-Standard is ramping up for basketball season.

In order to do so, the newspaper ran a feature on coach Jim Boeheim's dining habits. That's right. Basically Yelp reviews from Boeheim for every road stop on the calendar.

Since Pitt and Syracuse have been basketball rivals dating to the dawn of the Big East, Boeheim has been coming to Pittsburgh every year since 1979.

His go-to spot for food in Pittsburgh? Alla Famiglia on Warrington Avenue in Allentown near the corner of Arlington Avenue.

Jim Boeheim's favorite restaurants: See where Syracuse basketball coach eats on the road https://t.co/itnXrDSIbt pic.twitter.com/guAfveBucq — Syracuse Basketball (@syrbasketball) September 26, 2018

I've been there. I agree with Boeheim's recommendation. His instinct for Italian food is as good as his instinct for coaching zone defense.