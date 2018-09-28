Friday Football Footnotes: Mean Joe Greene's college No. 75 'un-retired,' Haley has 'no shame'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In this week's Friday Football Footnotes, another tip of the cap for Mean Joe Greene. Todd Haley admits to "having no shame." And it might be a long night for penalties at Heinz Field ... again.

-----

Another honor for Mean Joe

They are really doing it up in Denton, Texas. That's where Steelers legend Mean Joe Greene went to college at North Texas State.

We already told you about his statue unveiling, which takes place Saturday. For the event, they are "un-retiring" Greene's No. 75 jersey so it can be on display during the game against Louisiana Tech.

The lucky guy to wear it is LaDarius Hamilton. He's a junior defensive lineman.

No pressure kid.

North Texas State even put together a promotional video reminiscent of Greene's famous old Coke commercial.

He's the and the only Mean Green Football player to wear the No. 75 in the last 50 years. Until this week. For one day only, the iconic Joe Greene jersey is coming out of retirement. #GMG #UniSwag pic.twitter.com/jeaqesZ5n2 — Eagles (@MeanGreenFB) September 26, 2018

Speaking of Mean Joe

Pitt product Aaron Donald looked like Mean Joe last night. He and the Rams beat the Vikings 38-31. So it wasn't a defensive struggle. But he had two of the bigger defensive plays of the night with these two sacks.

Most impressively, he didn't get flagged for either play. Go figure!

Ref revealed

Tony Corrente's officiating crew will be on the field for Steelers versus Ravens on Sunday night.

That's significant to monitor since the Steelers have been so heavily penalized this season. They lead the NFL in drawing flags.

The average crew whistles 14.6 penalties per game. Corrente's crew is a little heavier than that at 15.6. That's the same amount as Jerome Boger's group of zebras who officiated the Heinz Field opener against Kansas City. Shawn Smith (Cleveland game) and Pete Morelli (Tampa game) whistle 17 and 18 infractions per week respectively, so far this season.

Tell us something we don't know!

I anticipate it will stun Pittsburghers to read this, but former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley "has no shame."

OK, to be clear, we are talking about play calling here. Not his nightlife on the North Shore or his sideline demeanor.

The current Browns signal caller has no problem admitting he "stole" the Eagles' "Philly Special" play to help the Browns mount their victory against the Jets last Thursday.

"Absolutely, I have no shame," Haley said via WKYC. "If plays look good ... Hey, (QB Coach) Kenny Zampese has a library of plays I never even believe could exist. I do not know how he watches enough tape of other people to have it stored up, but a great resource."

Here's how the original play looked in last year's Super Bowl.

And this was the Browns' version against the Jets.

Of course, the original went for a touchdown. Cleveland's copy just went for a two-point conversion.

Philadelphia's merely helped win a Super Bowl. Haley's went a long way toward accomplishing something much more remarkable — helping the Browns actually win a game.

Lawsuit still on

Eric Reid's lawsuit against the NFL will continue even though he finally has a new team.

Reid is the "anthem kneeler" who has a collusion suit against the NFL because he didn't have a job until yesterday.

Apparently that lawsuit will continue despite the fact he has a contract now. But at least one legal expert says that's a bad idea.

Via SB Nation, Bay Area civil rights attorney John Burris says "It probably undermines the case itself in terms of collusion and real impact. He did get a job and wasn't out as long as (Colin) Kaepernick. Kaepernick is a different case because he was out and has been out for a substantial period of time and there's no end in sight. For Eric Reid, it wasn't that long."