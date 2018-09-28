Tim Benz: Ravens coach upset after Ben Roethlisberger, other QBs diving
Updated 8 hours ago
One thing that has made me irate about the NFL's increased penalty volume in the name of "safety" is that it has created a culture of players diving.
Receivers and ball carriers are doing it. But quarterbacks are the worst. Even Ben Roethlisberger admitted to "selling" a call against the Buccaneers.
I can't blame Roethlisberger, specifically, for doing it. Other quarterbacks are.
Sadly, it's a strategy.
And, historically, Roethlisberger gets fewer of those calls than the average quarterback because of his size and his knack for shedding and absorbing contact.
Recently, former official Gene Steratore flat-out admitted this was the case on WDVE ( listen at 67:37).
But I can't blame Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale for saying this either — via ESPN.com, "Let's not turn this into the NBA flop fest," Martindale said Thursday. "Because now the quarterbacks are making a mockery of it to the officials and the league. Now, you're insulting the officials and the league if you do that."
Hey, Raven or not, when a man's right, he's right. And Martindale is spot on here. Watching NFL games is like watching soccer's World Cup with all the flopping that is going on.
Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com