Tim Benz: Ravens coach upset after Ben Roethlisberger, other QBs diving

Tim Benz | Friday, Sept. 28, 2018, 8:39 a.m.
Ben Roethlisberger is sacked by defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 24, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
Brian Blanco/Getty Images
Ben Roethlisberger is sacked by defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 24, 2018 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Updated 8 hours ago

One thing that has made me irate about the NFL's increased penalty volume in the name of "safety" is that it has created a culture of players diving.

Receivers and ball carriers are doing it. But quarterbacks are the worst. Even Ben Roethlisberger admitted to "selling" a call against the Buccaneers.

I can't blame Roethlisberger, specifically, for doing it. Other quarterbacks are.

Sadly, it's a strategy.

And, historically, Roethlisberger gets fewer of those calls than the average quarterback because of his size and his knack for shedding and absorbing contact.

Recently, former official Gene Steratore flat-out admitted this was the case on WDVE ( listen at 67:37).

But I can't blame Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale for saying this either — via ESPN.com, "Let's not turn this into the NBA flop fest," Martindale said Thursday. "Because now the quarterbacks are making a mockery of it to the officials and the league. Now, you're insulting the officials and the league if you do that."

Hey, Raven or not, when a man's right, he's right. And Martindale is spot on here. Watching NFL games is like watching soccer's World Cup with all the flopping that is going on.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

