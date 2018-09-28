Tim Benz: Ravens coach upset after Ben Roethlisberger, other QBs diving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One thing that has made me irate about the NFL's increased penalty volume in the name of "safety" is that it has created a culture of players diving.

Receivers and ball carriers are doing it. But quarterbacks are the worst. Even Ben Roethlisberger admitted to "selling" a call against the Buccaneers.

I can't blame Roethlisberger, specifically, for doing it. Other quarterbacks are.

Sadly, it's a strategy.

And, historically, Roethlisberger gets fewer of those calls than the average quarterback because of his size and his knack for shedding and absorbing contact.

Recently, former official Gene Steratore flat-out admitted this was the case on WDVE ( listen at 67:37).

But I can't blame Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale for saying this either — via ESPN.com, "Let's not turn this into the NBA flop fest," Martindale said Thursday. "Because now the quarterbacks are making a mockery of it to the officials and the league. Now, you're insulting the officials and the league if you do that."

Hey, Raven or not, when a man's right, he's right. And Martindale is spot on here. Watching NFL games is like watching soccer's World Cup with all the flopping that is going on.