Tim Benz: An airing of grievances after Steelers' lackluster effort vs. Ravens

Our inaugural "Airing Of Grievances" column after the Pittsburgh Steelers' loss to the Chiefs two weeks ago was so wildly popular, I think we are going to have to make this a tradition after any defeat the Steelers suffer.

Heck, maybe some wins, too.

If there are any moving forward. With the way this season is going, there may be far more of the former than the latter.

There are plenty of grievances to air in the wake of Baltimore's 26-14 victory Sunday night at Heinz Field.

Third-down offense

This is where the game was lost for the Steelers. Their third-down offense was an abomination.

The unit was 2 of 12 on third-down attempts. Most of that was due to horrid execution. There were misfired passes, a lack of open receivers and some blocks missed here and there.

Popcorn, as coach Mike Tomlin will probably say Tuesday.

Some of the play calls were atrocious, too.

• On the second possession of the game, on third-and-18, there was a short pass underneath to James Conner. It merely seemed to be an effort to get a few yards back before a punt. Already trailing 14-0, the Steelers appeared to concede that drive in a game where every possession was going to be necessary to come back.

• On third-and-3 from the Baltimore 20 after an Alex Collins fumble, Ben Roethlisberger lofted up a deep shot down the sideline to Antonio Brown right off the snap.

Why try that there? Even if Brown had single coverage, don't you want Roethlisberger surveying the field with multiple options in the red zone on a possession-down like that instead of tossing up a 50-50 ball to Brown against a taller defender in Marlon Humphrey?

• On the first drive after halftime, the Steelers went three-and-out following a short pass to the left of the formation to Ryan Switzer. It lost 5 yards, and the team had to punt.

Third-down defense

Meanwhile, the Steelers defense "held" the Ravens to 8 of 17 on third downs. That looks decent on paper. But keep in mind, that includes two failed conversions where Baltimore was essentially winding down the clock at the end of each half. Plus, there was a lame "What the heck? If it's there, it's there" throw through the goal post from Joe Flacco on third-and-7 before Justin Tucker's game-sealing field goal to make it 26-14.

"They converted third downs. They possessed the ball. We didn't get off the field," defensive end Cameron Heyward said. "That's not a good recipe for success.

"It's unfortunate. It sucks. I'm (ticked) off we didn't get the job done."

Yeah, that pretty much says it all.

Rotten starts

The Steelers have been dreadful when it comes to starting quickly at Heinz Field of late. Check out these numbers in the last three games at Heinz Field — the Jacksonville divisional-round playoff game and the two regular-season losses in 2018.

Last three meaningful games at Heinz Field, by quarter:1st qtr—Opponents 49Steelers 0All other quarters—Steelers 93Opponents 52 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 1, 2018

The problem is, the Steelers are digging themselves too big of a hole early in games. Jacksonville and Kansas City got out to 21-0 leads. The Ravens were up 14-0.

It's one thing to come back against the Buccaneers to win and to, at least, compete against the Chiefs. Those teams have weak defenses. Conversely, the Ravens' defense is good. The Steelers are now the fourth team in as many weeks to fail at scoring a touchdown in the second half against Baltimore.

Based on some of the numbers above, it's clear the Steelers' offense isn't efficient enough to go score-for-score with other teams every game.

"We're a team that's built for that type of stuff," Ramon Foster said of the bad starts at home. "It's never a worry. We know we can score when we have to and need to. We just have to be more consistent.

"I'm never concerned about that."

OK. I am.

Selling Switzer

Don't get me wrong. I liked the pickup of Ryan Switzer before the last preseason game. He's a good returner and a useful depth receiver. But does anyone else get the impression he's being shoehorned into the offense too much?

"I'm going to try to evolve in this offense," Switzer said. "I'm going to try to earn Ben's trust and the coaches' trust."

Yeah. That's what he should say. But Switzer had eight touches. That's as many as Vance McDonald, Jesse James and James Washington combined.

Beyond that, every time he is lined up in the backfield, that's one time Conner or Stevan Ridley didn't.

I'm not sure what good that serves.

Officiating

Did you catch the dialogue between the officials on Tony Corrente's open mic about whether the Ravens had 12 men on the field at one point in the second quarter?

If that wasn't comical enough, you should have heard the confusion from the official scorers and timekeepers in the press box behind us as they were desperately trying to interpret why the on-field crew was, at times, spotting and winding the clock in the manner that it was.

On top of that, the officials determined this was an illegal block from Conner.

Conner blocks like half of the Ravens team here... pic.twitter.com/fhNOxSdSbd — Benstonium (@Benstonium) October 1, 2018

However, when JuJu Smith-Schuster got smoked in the head a few plays later, there was no flag.

The NFL officials are inconsistent, inept, and incapable of thinking on their own without worrying about big brother penalizing them for not throwing enough flags.

Aside from that, they are great.