Steelers' Le'Veon Bell vows to keep 'being the bad guy' after Seahawks star breaks leg

Many people wondered how Le'Veon Bell would react to Earl Thomas' season-ending broken leg.

Well, wonder no more. Bell responded to an ESPN post on Instagram. It featured Thomas' Seahawks teammate Bobby Wagner's quote. The linebacker defended Thomas' decision to flip his middle finger towards the Seattle bench leaving the field on a cart.

When Bell says, "He'll continue being the bad guy," don't throw him a pity party. That's what Bell wants. He loves to play the role of bad-boy, hip-hop renegade. But at the same time, he wants to be perceived as a poor, misunderstood martyr.

He wants to be equal parts persecuted victim and tough-guy villain.

We need to stop drawing an equivalence between these two situations. The circumstances aren't the same. Thomas is under contract and wants to change it. Bell is under the franchise tag and wishes he wasn't.

The two examples are only similar insofar as both players are mad they are in contract stalemates that either their own negotiations, or that of their collective bargaining agreement, got them into.

So I'm not sure why we are supposed to feel sorry for them, or their circumstances.

Yet Thomas' literal middle finger to the Seattle organization is being defended by some. And Bell's figurative middle finger to the Steelers is being defended by others.

Many are now assuming Thomas' mishap will just gird Bell in his stance that staying away from football is necessary to preserve his health for free agency.

Maybe. But I would assume that he didn't need to see Thomas or Tyler Eifert break their legs Sunday to know that was a possibility. Hence, his "hold out" in the first place.

Thomas' broken his leg doesn't means he'll be starved for job offers on the open market next season. I've always maintained Bell would also rake in huge money even if he got hurt this season with the Steelers.

Thomas' injury amidst the swirl of his dispute and that of Bell's is coincidental. Nothing more. It shouldn't impact what happens next in this process for the Steelers as they decide what to do with him in this mess. They always knew injury was a legit reason for Bell to stay away.

The team just would've wished that he and his agent, Adisa Bakari, would've been more up front in saying those concerns would keep him away from football prior to placing the tag on him on July 17.

That's why Bell is "the bad guy" here. Not because he is trying to protect his health. Not because he is using the terms of the CBA to his advantage. Not because he is trying to get every last penny he can — I guess.

Bell is "the bad guy" because he said he'd play on the tag, then he didn't. Bell is the bad guy because he is flaunting his time away from the team on jet skis and in strip clubs. Bell is "the bad guy" because he is constantly "liking" images of the Steelers' failures on social media.

That's got nothing to do with Earl Thomas or his broken leg.