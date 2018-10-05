Tim Benz: Steelers-Falcons should've been marquee matchup. But their seasons are on the line.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This weekend’s kickoff between the Steelers and Falcons was projected to be one of the marquee events on the NFL calendar.

Before the NFL season began, Sports Illustrated’s Andy Benoit picked the Steelers and Falcons to play each other in the Super Bowl.

How is that working out?

I’m not poking fun at Andy. After all, as I told him when he was on our podcast after the prediction was published, I was on board with the Falcons pick. I liked them to win the NFC, too.

It was the Steelers prediction I didn’t buy. I thought, at least, they’d win the AFC North.

Now, I think they will be lucky to grab even a wild card. The same can be said for Atlanta.

Let’s face it, the loser of their matchup Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field will probably be out of the playoffs.

This contest was supposed to have a lot of stakes attached to it because it looked like a Super Bowl preview. Benoit wasn’t alone in his optimism about both clubs. Other national prognosticators predicted that outcome or at least had both teams advancing deep into the playoffs.

“We’re both back against the wall a little bit.” Steelers guard David DeCastro said. “It’s going to be a tough game. We know exactly how they feel.”

In the case of Atlanta, they play in the challenging NFC South. Even as Tampa Bay is coming back to earth after a 2-0 start, the division remains extremely competitive. The Saints and Panthers both appear to be playoff contenders once more. Last year, Tampa was the only division team to miss the playoffs, and the Falcons barely got in at 10-6.

If 10 wins are to be needed to gain a postseason berth again this year in the NFC, the Falcons would have to win nine of 11 if they were to lose Sunday on the North Shore. At that point, they’d probably need to keep their fingers crossed over tiebreakers, too.

“I challenged the team and individually,” Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said. “What part of your game needs attention? And how are we going to put the work in?”

The Steelers’ hopes aren’t as surely deleted with a defeat. But they are close. If last year’s bracket is any indication, the playoff bubble will be a little less slippery in the AFC. Buffalo and Tennessee got in at 9-7.

To achieve that win total — with that tie versus Cleveland hanging over them — the Steelers will need to win eight of 11 to close out 2018 should they falter again on Sunday.

We’ve already outlined how difficult that may be given the remaining schedule. What gets even more imposing at that point is, if the Steelers lose to Quinn’s bunch, they will already be 0-3 at home. And the Patriots haven’t even come to Heinz Field yet. They’ll do so in December.

That means the Steelers probably have to go no worse than .500 on the road the rest of the way. That’s no easy task considering upcoming trips to Jacksonville, Denver and Oakland. The club is a combined 15-29-1 away from Pittsburgh against those three franchises.

The annual game in Baltimore looms, as well. The Steelers have lost four of five in Maryland.

So getting eight more wins over the last 11 weeks will be a massive hill to climb.

Claiming a playoff spot with eight wins or less hasn’t happened in the AFC since the 2011 Broncos won a terrible AFC West. That was the Tim Tebow team that went to overtime of their first-round game and upset the Stee…

Never mind.

“We can’t look down the road, or what happened in the past,” linebacker Jon Bostic said. “We’ve got to focus on Atlanta. We’ve got to focus on today.”

That’s the right thing to say publicly. But, privately, the Steelers better have the sense of desperation that their reality is dictating.

It’s going to be extremely hard for either team to make the playoffs even with a victory Sunday.

Losing would mean virtual elimination for either the Steelers or Falcons. And it’s still T-shirt and shorts weather in Western Pennsylvania.

