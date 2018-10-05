Top moments from chaotic Penguins opener vs. Capitals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the season opener at PPG Paints Arena, I decided to make "First Call" an all Penguins-Capitals edition. Boy, was there a lot to fill up the space. Goals. Saves. More goals. Controversy. True love. Overtime. And Tom Hanks.

Oh, and the Penguins won 7-6 in overtime.

Where's the 'D?'

Does anyone in this town play defense anymore? I got to PPG Paints Arena last night on time for Penguins vs. Capitals. But I felt like what I had really done was get to Heinz Field early for Steelers vs. Falcons.

That presumed offensive showdown on the grass is going to have a long way to go to catch up to the fireworks display we saw on the ice Thursday in the 2018-19 opener.

Five goals were scored on the first eight shots of the first period. It was 3-2 Washington eight minutes into the game.

The Pens and Caps naturally can provide a lot of firepower on their own with all the skill on both benches. They didn't need the help of spotty defense, rusty goaltending and poor puck management.

They got tons of it, though.

Matt Murray was getting lit up so much early on, I thought he was going to change his jersey number from 30 to 25 and change his nameplate from "Murray" to "Burns."

I'm not the only one to pluck the low-hanging fruit of comparing the Penguins' defensive effort to that of their North Shore neighbors.

Keith Butler on the bench? — Mick Witenski (@mw10ski) October 4, 2018

Just putting on a show for the Linebackers in the building. — Andrew Tuttle (@Sand4Cy) October 5, 2018

I have seen many of the linebackers at Penguins games in the past. I didn't see any last night.

Shouldn't be surprising. I didn't see much of them Sunday against the Ravens either. However, Ola Adeniyi sent out this tweet. So I guess this is proof they were there.

At my first hockey game with the LBs #Penguins pic.twitter.com/FLeEQYI59u — Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (@Love_Ola_9) October 4, 2018

It got so bad in the first period that, at one point, Matt Murray flubbed a save by — as has become all too frequent — failing to cleanly catch a shot. Normally, based on the amount of attention Murray's shaky glove usually gets, such a play would usually lead to groans from the crowd.

This time it resulted in cheers because people were just so happy to finally see a puck stay out of the net.

What happened there?

Continuing the football theme, I guess NFL officials don't have the market cornered on screwing up procedure.

The Capitals sixth goal of the game was scored on a high deflection by T.J. Oshie

Crazy game in Pittsburgh. 6-6. Oshie: 2 goals in 21 seconds. pic.twitter.com/w1yL6Z2QfO — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) October 5, 2018

Initially, the officials waved it off as a high stick. Then they talked about it and changed their minds to say it was a goal on the ice. That decision shifted the burden of proof to replay judges in Toronto.

At that point, a replay judge needs conclusive proof to overturn the goal upon review.

"That's a big deal," Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. "Because if they are going to review the goal, it has to be definitive to overturn the call on the ice. Otherwise the call on the ice stands."

In the end, I think they got the call right. It appeared to be a good goal. But the process was a mess.

I missed pissed of Mike Sullivan pic.twitter.com/85NAShvHSS — Allie (@Allie874) October 5, 2018

It appears Sullivan agrees with my assessment.

OK, that was pretty good

While it was not a fun night for the goalies, Braden Holtby turned in this beauty of stop on Jake Guentzel in the second period.

That would've made the score 4-4. No worries, though. Guentzel tied it a few moments later.

That wasn't the only great toe save Holtby made. This was the first one. It came against Sidney Crosby in the first period.

With saves like that, it makes you wonder how seven got by him.

'Won't you be my neighbor?'

Tom Hanks' extended stay in Western Pennsylvania continues.

The Hollywood superstar is filming the upcoming Mister Rogers movie in Pittsburgh. He was at the Penguins game last night in a Pens jersey.

. @penguins @tomhanks talks with Nathalie and Mario Lemieux during the first period of the Penguins Capitals game at @PPGPaintsArena pic.twitter.com/9wHZMkrdpK — Charles Palla (@ChazPalla) October 5, 2018

Hanks is no stranger to hockey. He's often at Rangers games.

You'll see him at Kings games, too.

Nice job by the jumbotron staff at the game. Before they showed Hanks on the big screen, they rolled a montage of great moments from some of his most memorable movies.

In a beautifully subtle troll job, the editing crew made sure to slide in the clip of Hanks screaming "WILSON??!! WILSON??!!" after his volleyball floated away in the middle of "Castaway."

Given Tom Wilson's 20-game suspension, that was a total coincidence, right? Yeah. Completely by accident.

You can't predict love

I walked behind this couple on the way up to the arena.

If these two can make it work, there's hope for all of us. Where will the honeymoon be? Philadelphia? So they can root against the Flyers together? pic.twitter.com/MYA7WIQiti — Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) October 4, 2018

They say "love conquers all."

Does it though? Does it?