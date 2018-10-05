Pitt's Kenny Pickett has a QB to emulate in Syracuse's Eric Dungey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Tre Tipton dubbed Kenny Pickett a future Heisman Trophy winner, he helped take the hype around Pitt’s sophomore quarterback to a new level.

After the way Pickett concluded 2017 by coming off the bench and exciting Pitt fans against Virginia Tech and Miami, there was already plenty to be found.

Thus far in his first season as a starter, the “Kenny Heisman” campaign has a long way to go.

Pickett’s passer rating of 120 ranks him 97th in the country. His 6.8 yards per attempt is only good for 108th. He’s also 91st in yards.

Pickett also isn’t exactly lighting it up with his legs as much as expected, averaging just 2.5 yards per rush. That’s only seventh among ACC quarterbacks.

Perhaps there should be less concern about Pickett becoming a Heisman Trophy winner and more about whether he can at least become someone like Eric Dungey.

Dungey is Syracuse’s quarterback. The improving Orange are in town this weekend, with a 4-1 record. You probably are familiar with Dungey. It feels as if he has been there long enough to have been Donovan McNabb’s backup.

The truth is, Dungey got to campus in central New York back in 2015. He has been starting on-and-off since his freshman year, battling concussions and other injuries throughout his career. His style of game and his approach to quarterbacking have been very similar to what Panthers fans quickly fell in love with from Pickett late last season.

Dungey is mobile, fearless, instinctive and tough. Both QBs are roughly the same size. Dungey is 6-foot-4 and weighs 226. That’s a few inches taller and few pounds heavier than Pickett.

Dungey has put on more than 20 pounds since he first joined the Orange, to better brace himself for the rigors of being hit by ACC defenders. The senior is currently the second-best rushing quarterback in the ACC and eighth overall.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi was asked if he sees some similarities between Dungey and Pickett.

“A little bit,” Narduzzi replied. “I don’t see that guy every day in practice. I see Kenny every day in practice. But yeah, there’s some times where he would bail and pull out of the pocket and run and then throw his head down and run somebody over. I’ve seen Kenny do that early in the year.”

With his arm, Dungey’s passer rating is up to 147.6, above his previous marks at Syracuse. That’s despite Dungey losing his two leading pass-catchers from last year.

As a senior, Dungey has been able to handle that kind of attrition from his receiving group.

Based on what Narduzzi said Monday, the departure of experienced receivers from last year’s Pitt team, such as Jester Weah and Quadree Henderson, may be impacting the younger Pickett more dramatically.

Narduzzi outlined a play last Saturday against Central Florida where Maurice Ffrench could’ve done more to help Pickett.

“It’s game experience and having all the weapons there,” Narduzzi said. “Doing all the right things. You look at the details. He throws a ball. It’s a pretty good ball. Maurice is running down the field waiting for it. Well, how about we turn around and go take it off (the defender’s) head. It’s just making those plays. We’ve got to go make plays and jump for the ball.”

As far as Pickett’s individual play, Narduzzi insists he’s comfortable.

“I’m happy with where Kenny is. I love that kid, and it’s a process,” Narduzzi said. “Right now the game is moving fast for him. I think once you start to get multiple games under your belt and feel those pressures, the game eventually will slow down for him.

“I don’t know when that’s going to happen. But it’s not easy sitting back in that pocket.”

Dungey found that out the hard way, suffering numerous injuries and losses over four years at Syracuse. Now he is largely being credited for the school’s improvement in 2018.

Pickett seems to be a quarterback cut from a similar cloth. Now it’s up to him to develop on the same arc, and maybe even exceed that point by his senior year.

That should be enough for Pitt fans. Heisman or not.

