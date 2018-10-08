Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger wasn't only QB to throw ugly interception in Week 5

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You may think that Ben Roethlisberger's interception at the end of the first half was one of the worst picks you've ever seen.

You probably thought that because it's true.

Yeah. That was awful.

Second down. With time to spare. Field-goal range. A jump ball, up for grabs into double coverage to a receiver who isn't very tall.

Ick!

I know it's Antonio Brown, Ben. But that was way too risky.

Roethlisberger and Brown regrouped, though, and hooked up for two touchdowns in the second half and the Steelers ended up rolling 41-17.

Antonio Brown has tied John Stallworth for the 2nd-most touchdown catches in #SteelersHistory . pic.twitter.com/SgWaidA6k1 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2018

There are no words. pic.twitter.com/g4MH2R43qW — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 7, 2018

So Big Ben was off the hook. Honestly, he would've been anyway. Because two other quarterbacks threw interceptions that were even uglier.

Blake Bortles threw this one against Kansas City.

Blake Bortles threw it off his lineman's head (via @NFL ) pic.twitter.com/VoZTJT9mAs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 7, 2018

Want a slo-mo from a better angle? Yeah, you do.

If this isn't the most Blake Bortles thing I have ever seen... pic.twitter.com/wf4kJgqrzJ — #TrustAhmerzProcess (@AhmerzDFS) October 7, 2018

I saw some people comparing it to the passing version of Mark Sanchez's infamous butt-fumble.

And just as the internet was finishing up having fun at Bortles' expense, enter the Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill against the Bengals.

'Blake Bortles threw the worst interception you will ever see.'Tannehill: Hold my beer pic.twitter.com/CoCgHJwGf9 — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 7, 2018

That one allowed the game to be tied. Ouch!

The difference between Roethlisberger's interception and the picks from those two? Their teams went on to lose.