Breakfast with Benz

Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger wasn't only QB to throw ugly interception in Week 5

Tim Benz | Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, 6:06 a.m.
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles attempts a pass while being hounded by the Chief's during the first half Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles attempts a pass while being hounded by the Chief's during the first half Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo.

You may think that Ben Roethlisberger's interception at the end of the first half was one of the worst picks you've ever seen.

You probably thought that because it's true.

Yeah. That was awful.

Second down. With time to spare. Field-goal range. A jump ball, up for grabs into double coverage to a receiver who isn't very tall.

Ick!

I know it's Antonio Brown, Ben. But that was way too risky.

Roethlisberger and Brown regrouped, though, and hooked up for two touchdowns in the second half and the Steelers ended up rolling 41-17.

So Big Ben was off the hook. Honestly, he would've been anyway. Because two other quarterbacks threw interceptions that were even uglier.

Blake Bortles threw this one against Kansas City.

Want a slo-mo from a better angle? Yeah, you do.

I saw some people comparing it to the passing version of Mark Sanchez's infamous butt-fumble.

And just as the internet was finishing up having fun at Bortles' expense, enter the Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill against the Bengals.

That one allowed the game to be tied. Ouch!

The difference between Roethlisberger's interception and the picks from those two? Their teams went on to lose.

