Tim Benz: An airing of grievances after Steelers' win over Falcons

There can't possibly be any grievances to air after a 41-17 win for the Pittsburgh Steelers, right?

Right?

Well, of course, we can find some. That's what we do. That's what this segment is about.

So here you go. "Airing of grievances," the 24-point win edition!

OK, Ben

Ben Roethlisberger had a great second half. He and Antonio Brown restored their WiFi connection. But for Roethlisberger to pretend that they were great together the whole game is ridiculous.

They hooked up for 102 yards and two scores. There was still a "service interruption" until the third quarter, though. The duo did almost all of its damage after halftime. Over the first 30 minutes, Brown had only 15 yards on two catches despite eight targets.

So Big Ben was asked about his "up-and-down day" connecting with Brown.

"I thought it was pretty up," Roethlisberger retorted. "Going deep, he had over 100 yards and two touchdowns. I don't know where the down is."

"You didn't think there were a few misses in there?" Mike Prisuta of WDVE replied.

"Nope."

C'mon, Ben. What game were you watching? What were you and Brown huddling about all by yourselves for an entire commercial break after a failed first-half drive?

Was it like "Bull Durham?"

Candlesticks make a nice gift.

It's one thing to spin the media interaction to fit your personally desired narrative. But don't spit in my face and tell me it's raining.

The officials

I'm at the point where I actively hate the game officials. I mean, I honestly despise them and the job that they do.

There was that odd call on Jon Bostic for getting tied up with Matt Ryan as he was getting disengaged from the quarterback.

And they called this a penalty on T.J. Watt for going low on Ryan.

Would love to hear the explanation on how this was "roughing the passer" pic.twitter.com/Fv7reMBH84 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 7, 2018

First of all, Watt pulled up and threw his arms away from the potential tackle. Secondly, Ryan flopped and begged for the call.

The only thing worse than the moronic NFL rulebook are the dunces who enforce it on the field. Not only should they have avoided throwing a flag on Watt, but Al Riveron also should have done one his dippy videos commending him for trying to pull off hitting a QB low.

What the NFL constantly fails to acknowledge during this emphasis on protecting the passer is that sometimes contact with the QB is unavoidable in the manner the rulebook and its overly officious, blockhead refs demand. On occasion, these mindless, paranoid, intimidated, robotic on-field refs should say to themselves: "If roughing the passer is a judgment call, can I use my judgment and just keep my flag in my pocket?"

"It's a joke," Mike Tomlin said. "We've got to get better as a National Football League."

That's from a guy on the competition committee, for crying out loud!

Wizard of Boz

Chris Boswell continues to struggle. He missed another kick Sunday. This time, it was an extra point. The placekicker has now missed three on the season to go along with three field-goal misses, too.

What's going to be worse by the end of the month? Boswell's place-kicking percentage? Or Matt Murray's save percentage?

Right now, the Penguins goalie is in front 83.1 percent to 73.9 percent.

JuJu's celebration

JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrated his touchdown catch by simulating giving birth to the football.

The gift of life! The gift of a touchdown!! pic.twitter.com/LbWtvFYr1P — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) October 7, 2018

Are the Steelers going to get fined for that? Not for the celebration itself. I don't think that was fine-worthy.

I mean for not putting JuJu on the injury report all week. After all, we're talking about a guy THAT far into his third trimester, on the verge of going into labor. He should've at least been listed as questionable. Probably doubtful.

Too quick

Steelers' public address announcer Larry Richert got a little ahead of himself when he called for a Steelers first down on the Steelers first sequence of the game.

The problem was, it happened to be second-and-7. The Steelers only got 6 yards.

Luckily, James Conner picked up the first down on the next snap.

Uh, oh. Larry is going to hear it from coach Tomlin. Everyone is trying to be more detail oriented and cut down on the penalties. That was clearly a false start.