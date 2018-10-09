Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Ex-Pirate David Freese excited to play for team 'that wants to go after it'

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 6:42 a.m.
Los Angeles Dodgers' David Freese (25) hits a two-run single against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's National League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
The success of former Pittsburgh Pirates in the MLB postseason continues.

We already told you about how former Pirates catcher Erik Kratz has become the best Cinderella story of October in Milwaukee. Andrew McCutchen finally got a postseason RBI with the Yankees. Keon Broxton homered for the Brewers. And Gerrit Cole spun a 12-strikeout gem for the Astros.

Now, a few more former Bucs are joining in the fun. Take it away David Freese.

That single knocked in two runs during Game 4 of the NLDS in Atlanta. It gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead. Los Angeles went on to win 6-2. They eliminated the Braves, 3-1.

But it's what Freese said afterwards during an on-field interview that got social media buzzing in Pittsburgh.

Did you hear that?

"I expected to finish in Pitt. Ride it out this year but to end up not only on a playoff contender but an organization like this, it's incredible. An organization that wants to go after it ... it's just a lot of fun."

In other words: "I was happy to bide my time in Pittsburgh. But I feel like I got a get-out-of-jail-free card.

"Now I'm part of a franchise that is able and willing to spend cash and I can be in the postseason again."

Some folks online characterized that as a backhanded shot at the Pirates.

Nah. That was a forehand winner up the line.

We're not done

Here's an accomplishment of historic proportion.

Former Pirate Brock Holt hit for the cycle during a 16-1 blowout win in Game 3 over the Yankees. No one has ever hit for the cycle in the postseason before.

But don't sweat it. The Pirates had Sean Rodriguez as their utility guy for a lot of the year. So that's almost as good.

Here's a look at all of Brockstar's hits Monday.

On the night, Holt went 4 for 6. And, yes, his homer counts even though it came off of a position player. Things got so bad for the Yankees, catcher Austin Romine was pitching to Holt when he homered. Holt wound up with five RBIs and scored three times.

Just for good measure, former Pirate Steve Pearce also had a hit and an RBI.

The only thing that would have made the night more Yinztastic is if Neil Walker was the guy allowed to pitch for New York.

