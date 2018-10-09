Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Steelers' Le'Veon Bell not on Eagles' radar; Marc-Andre Fleury getting torched

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury (29) looks on during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Updated 3 hours ago

In today's "First Call," Le'Veon Bell trade rumors. Jack Eichel lights up Marc-Andre Fleury. Peyton Manning congratulates Drew Brees. RMU hockey launches Season 15 on Neville Island.

Turnpike closed

It doesn't appear that Le'Veon Bell will be a Philadelphia Eagle.

At least not yet.

There has been speculation that the Eagles may be willing to trade for Bell if he eventually signs his franchise tag. Philly lost running back Jay Ajayi recently to an ACL tear. Ajayi is going to have to go on injured reserve.

Some smoke signals went up that the Eagles could be heading in that direction when they freed up salary-cap space by restructuring the contract of standout defensive lineman Fletcher Cox.

But according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, that move was not done with an eye toward trading for Bell.

Flower plucked

The next opponent for the Penguins is Las Vegas. The Golden Knights come to town with Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday. He had a rough game against Buffalo yesterday.

Jack Eichel beat him for a goal, not once…

... but twice.

Fleury allowed four goals on 17 shots. He gave up five goals on 16 shots against the Flyers in Vegas' opener, with a 29-of-30 save performance for a win in between.

Jesse Granger of the Athletic in Vegas reports Flower won't start in Pittsburgh Thursday.

Good sport

Last night, Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's record for most passing yards in NFL history. He surpassed the previous mark of 71,940 on this 62-yard throw to Tre'Quan Smith.

Now Brees is up to 72,103 after a sparkling 363-yard, three-touchdown effort against Washington. He didn't get a fourth touchdown pass on the night, though. So that means Brees will need to wait at least one more game to get career TD toss number 500.

Manning holds that record, too, at 539. So that mark is being threatened, as well. Manning seems to be taking it stride, however.

Hmm. No reference to XLIV there. Interesting.

Season 15

The Robert Morris Hockey team begins its 2018-19 schedule Friday against nationally ranked Bowling Green. The No. 20 Falcons are at Neville Island at 7:05.

I'll be on the call for ESPN Pittsburgh. I talked to head coach Derek Schooley about some of his returning skill, a heavy influence of freshmen, and the history of his program.

The Colonials went to the Atlantic Hockey title game in each of the last three seasons, after winning it in 2014. They lost all-time leading scorer Brady Ferguson after his senior season.

But they return talented forwards Luke Lynch and Alex Tonge. Francis Marotte is considered one of the better goalies in the conference. And this could be one of the more impactful recruiting classes in Schooley's 15 years on the job.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me