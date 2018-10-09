First call: Steelers' Le'Veon Bell not on Eagles' radar; Marc-Andre Fleury getting torched

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call," Le'Veon Bell trade rumors. Jack Eichel lights up Marc-Andre Fleury. Peyton Manning congratulates Drew Brees. RMU hockey launches Season 15 on Neville Island.

It doesn't appear that Le'Veon Bell will be a Philadelphia Eagle.

At least not yet.

There has been speculation that the Eagles may be willing to trade for Bell if he eventually signs his franchise tag. Philly lost running back Jay Ajayi recently to an ACL tear. Ajayi is going to have to go on injured reserve.

Some smoke signals went up that the Eagles could be heading in that direction when they freed up salary-cap space by restructuring the contract of standout defensive lineman Fletcher Cox.

But according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, that move was not done with an eye toward trading for Bell.

Flower plucked

The next opponent for the Penguins is Las Vegas. The Golden Knights come to town with Marc-Andre Fleury on Thursday. He had a rough game against Buffalo yesterday.

Jack Eichel beat him for a goal, not once…

Jack Eichel beats Marc-Andre Fleury with a one-timer to open the scoring! pic.twitter.com/AN3FTSzwsI — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 8, 2018

... but twice.

Jack Eichel with his 2nd of the night! #Sabres https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1049507297595191296lead 2-0. What a play by Sheary and Reinhart and even better one by Eichel who was left all alone in the slot. pic.twitter.com/ein0414L1a — Aivis Kalniņš (@A_Kalnins) October 8, 2018

Fleury allowed four goals on 17 shots. He gave up five goals on 16 shots against the Flyers in Vegas' opener, with a 29-of-30 save performance for a win in between.

Jesse Granger of the Athletic in Vegas reports Flower won't start in Pittsburgh Thursday.

I believe the Golden Knights plan with the goalies on this trip is for Fleury to play today, play Wednesday in Washington, and Friday in Philadelphia. Subban would play the 2nd night of the back to back in Pittsburgh. #VegasBorn — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) October 8, 2018

Good sport

Last night, Drew Brees broke Peyton Manning's record for most passing yards in NFL history. He surpassed the previous mark of 71,940 on this 62-yard throw to Tre'Quan Smith.

DREW BREES HAS BROKEN THE ALL-TIME PASSING RECORD pic.twitter.com/tbmaCkJKFw — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 9, 2018

Now Brees is up to 72,103 after a sparkling 363-yard, three-touchdown effort against Washington. He didn't get a fourth touchdown pass on the night, though. So that means Brees will need to wait at least one more game to get career TD toss number 500.

Manning holds that record, too, at 539. So that mark is being threatened, as well. Manning seems to be taking it stride, however.

Congratulations, @drewbrees !Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.Well ... kind of. pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018

Hmm. No reference to XLIV there. Interesting.

Season 15

The Robert Morris Hockey team begins its 2018-19 schedule Friday against nationally ranked Bowling Green. The No. 20 Falcons are at Neville Island at 7:05.

I'll be on the call for ESPN Pittsburgh. I talked to head coach Derek Schooley about some of his returning skill, a heavy influence of freshmen, and the history of his program.

The Colonials went to the Atlantic Hockey title game in each of the last three seasons, after winning it in 2014. They lost all-time leading scorer Brady Ferguson after his senior season.

But they return talented forwards Luke Lynch and Alex Tonge. Francis Marotte is considered one of the better goalies in the conference. And this could be one of the more impactful recruiting classes in Schooley's 15 years on the job.