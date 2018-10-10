First call: A team actually signed ex-Steelers safety Mike Mitchell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's "First Call," Mike Mitchell has a new home. The Red Sox troll the Yankees. And I've found a dog who can throw alley-oop passes. Who says Pittsburgh doesn't need an NBA team?

Mike Mitchell's new gig

Former Steelers safety Mike Mitchell finally has a new home. He signed with Indianapolis for some reason. I learned that from the Colts Twitter page. Not Mitchell's, because he blocks me.

We have signed free agent S Mike Mitchell and waived CB Lenzy Pipkins: https://t.co/eoti9DJVEp pic.twitter.com/WYK28smGc9 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 9, 2018

Maybe if I had been in an opposing locker room, I could've found out by hearing him trash talk down the hallway, like he did before the Jacksonville playoff game.

I know the Colts are desperate at safety. The have injuries there. Clayton Geathers (concussion/neck) and Matthias Farley (hamstring) both left the game Thursday against New England.

But there's "desperate" and there is "signing Mike Mitchell desperate." That's a whole new level. This tweet posed and excellent question.

Why did the #Colts sign veteran safety Mike Mitchell on Tuesday? https://t.co/ltCCX4nYNw pic.twitter.com/LuzQai3omF — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 10, 2018

Why? If the Colts think someone aging, slowing and more interested in hype than playing will help, then they've found their guy.

Just saw @Colts signed Mike Mitchell. A bunch of dudes in the AFC South bout to be tackled hard after they haul in their 40 yard receptions. — Scott S (@drknit13) October 9, 2018

Mike Mitchell signed to the Colts. That's about as desperate as it gets. — Nicholas Sherlock (@DrewSherlock93) October 10, 2018

More accurately: Defense gives up 20+ yard play. Mike Mitchell puts an average hit on the guy and proceeds to get in his face and get hyped up like he just made some sort of big play. Source: Steelers fan — Mac (@insanemaclean) October 9, 2018

I feel sorry for all you Colts fans. Mike Mitchell is A1 — Henny Hardaway (@WorldWide_Wayne) October 9, 2018

I see Mitchell's reputation has preceded him.

Speaking of AFC South signings

Well, when his team plays the Jacksonville Jaguars, we know Mitchell's mouth often gets moving.

Maybe he'll be yapping at Jamaal Charles. After all, Charles just signed with the Jags to give them some running back help.

Jacksonville lost Corey Grant to an injury. And Leonard Fournette is having a hard time coming back from a hamstring. So the hope is Charles will provide a short-term spark.

In Denver last year, he was unable to tap into that well we remember from Kansas City. He had 69 carries for 296 yards to go along with 23 catches for 129 yards.

This is how it should be

On the topic of trash talk, there was some after the Red Sox eliminated the Yankees last night.

As you would expect.

Boston advanced through the ALDS and will face Houston in the ALCS thanks to a 4-3 win in Game 4. Afterward, Yankees pitcher C.C. Sabathia complained about the strike zone from home plate umpire Angel Hernandez.

Complaints about Hernandez are nothing new. Sabathia is right. He's terrible. But last night, Red Sox starter Rick Porcello seemed to disagree over the Hernandez strike zone and appeared to intimate that Sabathia was full of sour grapes.

Rick Porcello wasn't having this. He said: "Throw the ball over the plate C.C. I thought Angel Hernandez called a good game. You gotta out the ball over the white part of the plate and then you get the strikes called." https://t.co/uF4yORR3cO — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) October 10, 2018

That's a good place to start. Then there was the Red Sox celebrating with "New York, New York" in the background

The troller is being trolled! Bet Aaron Judge won't play 'New York, New York' in Fenway again! Red Sox Celebration! #ALDS RT @RealBanny : pic.twitter.com/XRMtFLixGM — Justin (@jtm289) October 10, 2018

That's some good ol' fashioned trolling there.

Now that's an absence

Ilya Kovalchuk scored for the Kings last night.

That ends a five-year NHL goal drought.

Passing perfection leads to a beauty redirection from... Ilya Kovalchuk. #NHLFaceoff pic.twitter.com/baYXnlBqOy — NHL (@NHL) October 10, 2018

The winger has been with SKA St. Petersburg since he left the Devils 2013. He totaled 63 points in 53 games last year, and 78 in 60 the year before.

The Jets won the game 2-1.

I should've started with this

And now, a dog that can throw alley-oop dunk passes.

If that dog had played under Jamie Dixon, Dixon would've benched him until he showed a better dedication to defense.