Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

U mad Bro? Tom Hanks, Phil Kessel, and NFL refs all get dragged

Tim Benz | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 6:27 a.m.
Phil Kessel could do with a rebounding from the subpar 2018 playoffs he had.
Jay LaPrete/AP
Phil Kessel could do with a rebounding from the subpar 2018 playoffs he had.

Updated 2 hours ago

In this week's "U mad Bro?," Tom Hanks gets dragged in. So does Gerrit Cole. Football fans attack replay. Phil Kessel fans attack me.

Nick emailed. He's pretty mad about officiating in the NFL . Preach on, Nick!

"I watched two games this weekend, Steelers and Pitt. In the Pitt game the refs were practically invisible compared to an NFL game and the video review was practically nonexistent. WHICH I LOVE, I HATE REVIEW. I'd rather they get a few wrong than live with review."

For a long time, I never felt that way about replay. The officials are so incompetent that I always wanted a safety net for their ineptitude.

But the mechanism for how replay is triggered, implemented, and executed has become increasingly flawed over the years. And now I'm starting to agree with you.

I'm at the point where I'd rather see the officials blow a call with their own eyes in real time as opposed to blowing a review in slow motion because of rules attached to the technology.

Luke emailed me because he didn't like my post about Phil Kessel before the opener.

"While I am not a Phil Kessel apologist, I do actually think it's absurd to include Kessel in a group of players hoping for a bounce back year. Your playoff critique notwithstanding, 90+ points and talk of Art Ross halfway through the year and you think he needs a "bounce back year"?

Sure, he under performed in the playoffs, I agree. But his body of playoff work in a short few years here argues you ought to remember his vital role in winning Cups the prior two years."

Luke, the very tone of your email suggests you are a Phil Kessel apologist. One of many.

Which is amazing to me. Since, because of the resume you accurately outline, he really doesn't need them. Those being critical of his playoff campaign a year ago, aren't being critical of him as a player or — by any means — of his time in Pittsburgh.

You took a direct comment regarding the 2018 playoffs and related it to his body of work over the two Stanley Cup seasons. That's what apologists do. One has nothing to do with the other.

I do "remember his vital role" in 2016-17. Also, as I said in the piece, I was specifically referencing rebounding from the 2018 playoff for this regular season. So, again, that has nothing to do with his 90-point regular season.

I swear, these Kessel defenders. If he got hit by a hot dog truck outside of Rivers Casino tomorrow, you'd want his tombstone to read: "Here lies Phil Kessel. He had a 90-point regular season in 2018. And his GIFs were really funny."

Teddy T wants to weigh in on Gerrit Cole's successful post season start for Houston in the NLDS.

Teddy, I agree he pitched like an ace in that game. Seven innings, 12 strikeouts, no walks, one earned run. That's an ace outing.

I'll agree that the concept of a playoff ace on a team that hasn't won a full playoff series since 1979 is a somewhat moot point.

But "being paid like an ace?" Cole made $6.7 million this year. That's $2.7 less than Ivan Nova. That's not "ace" money. He'll get ace money soon. He's not getting it now.

You probably heard the story about Antonio Brown getting sued in Florida for allegedly throwing furniture and other household items out of his 14th story apartment window.

Jerome seems to think that isn't a worthwhile story to cover.

If — if — what Brown is accused of doing is true, I wonder if Jerome would've been calling this lawsuit "frivolous" if it had been his kid that almost got hit, his dad that almost got hit, or his property that A.B. was renting.

I got this tweet from @jingles90 after the Penguins season opener when I mentioned Tom Hanks' appearance at PPG Paints Arena .

Frankly, I blame Hanks for not introducing himself to Mike Lange. I mean, Hanks is in Pittsburgh. He should know who the real star is in this town.

Come to think of it, let's scrap the Mister Rogers movie. Time to start filming: "Scratch My Back With a Hacksaw — A Broadcaster's Story."

But if Hanks is going to play Mike, who gets to play Phil Bourque? My guess is Peter Scolari. The "Bosom Buddies" tie-in is just too perfect.

And, finally, Joe responds to last week's "U Mad Bro?"

"Tim,

Your article displays who is really mad…..you.

-Joe"

Um, yeah. Are you new here? Have we met? Hi, my name is Tim. Pleasure to meet you.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH . All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me