U mad Bro? Tom Hanks, Phil Kessel, and NFL refs all get dragged

In this week's "U mad Bro?," Tom Hanks gets dragged in. So does Gerrit Cole. Football fans attack replay. Phil Kessel fans attack me.

Nick emailed. He's pretty mad about officiating in the NFL . Preach on, Nick!

"I watched two games this weekend, Steelers and Pitt. In the Pitt game the refs were practically invisible compared to an NFL game and the video review was practically nonexistent. WHICH I LOVE, I HATE REVIEW. I'd rather they get a few wrong than live with review."

For a long time, I never felt that way about replay. The officials are so incompetent that I always wanted a safety net for their ineptitude.

But the mechanism for how replay is triggered, implemented, and executed has become increasingly flawed over the years. And now I'm starting to agree with you.

I'm at the point where I'd rather see the officials blow a call with their own eyes in real time as opposed to blowing a review in slow motion because of rules attached to the technology.

Luke emailed me because he didn't like my post about Phil Kessel before the opener.

"While I am not a Phil Kessel apologist, I do actually think it's absurd to include Kessel in a group of players hoping for a bounce back year. Your playoff critique notwithstanding, 90+ points and talk of Art Ross halfway through the year and you think he needs a "bounce back year"?

Sure, he under performed in the playoffs, I agree. But his body of playoff work in a short few years here argues you ought to remember his vital role in winning Cups the prior two years."

Luke, the very tone of your email suggests you are a Phil Kessel apologist. One of many.

Which is amazing to me. Since, because of the resume you accurately outline, he really doesn't need them. Those being critical of his playoff campaign a year ago, aren't being critical of him as a player or — by any means — of his time in Pittsburgh.

You took a direct comment regarding the 2018 playoffs and related it to his body of work over the two Stanley Cup seasons. That's what apologists do. One has nothing to do with the other.

I do "remember his vital role" in 2016-17. Also, as I said in the piece, I was specifically referencing rebounding from the 2018 playoff for this regular season. So, again, that has nothing to do with his 90-point regular season.

I swear, these Kessel defenders. If he got hit by a hot dog truck outside of Rivers Casino tomorrow, you'd want his tombstone to read: "Here lies Phil Kessel. He had a 90-point regular season in 2018. And his GIFs were really funny."

Teddy T wants to weigh in on Gerrit Cole's successful post season start for Houston in the NLDS.

You can't be a "ace" playing for the succos. He is being paided like a Ace & he pitched like a Ace in houston. — DementiaTeddyThompson (@DementiaTeddyT) October 8, 2018

Teddy, I agree he pitched like an ace in that game. Seven innings, 12 strikeouts, no walks, one earned run. That's an ace outing.

I'll agree that the concept of a playoff ace on a team that hasn't won a full playoff series since 1979 is a somewhat moot point.

But "being paid like an ace?" Cole made $6.7 million this year. That's $2.7 less than Ivan Nova. That's not "ace" money. He'll get ace money soon. He's not getting it now.

You probably heard the story about Antonio Brown getting sued in Florida for allegedly throwing furniture and other household items out of his 14th story apartment window.

Jerome seems to think that isn't a worthwhile story to cover.

Frivolous lawsuit. This is pointless — Jeromi Birtikidis (@JBirtikidis) October 9, 2018

If — if — what Brown is accused of doing is true, I wonder if Jerome would've been calling this lawsuit "frivolous" if it had been his kid that almost got hit, his dad that almost got hit, or his property that A.B. was renting.

I got this tweet from @jingles90 after the Penguins season opener when I mentioned Tom Hanks' appearance at PPG Paints Arena .

Best part of radio broadcast was Mike Lange didn't know what movie Tom Hanks was filming. #Imnotspecialandneitherareyou — IamJingles (@jingles90) October 5, 2018

Frankly, I blame Hanks for not introducing himself to Mike Lange. I mean, Hanks is in Pittsburgh. He should know who the real star is in this town.

Come to think of it, let's scrap the Mister Rogers movie. Time to start filming: "Scratch My Back With a Hacksaw — A Broadcaster's Story."

But if Hanks is going to play Mike, who gets to play Phil Bourque? My guess is Peter Scolari. The "Bosom Buddies" tie-in is just too perfect.

And, finally, Joe responds to last week's "U Mad Bro?"

"Tim,

Your article displays who is really mad…..you.

-Joe"

Um, yeah. Are you new here? Have we met? Hi, my name is Tim. Pleasure to meet you.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH . All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.