Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: The NFL loves its imbalance. And Big Ben is a big part of it

Tim Benz | Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, 6:39 a.m.
Ben Roethlisberger — who leads the AFC in passing — is on a path toward a 5,324-yard season.
Jason Behnken/AP
Ben Roethlisberger — who leads the AFC in passing — is on a path toward a 5,324-yard season.

Updated 3 hours ago

When it comes to passing stats, the National Football League is experiencing what Major League Baseball did in the steroid era.

Except this isn't a commentary on which quarterbacks and wide receivers are juicing their bodies. It's a commentary on how they are juicing the record books.

Similar to what home run numbers were in baseball in the late 1990s and early 2000s, passing stats are inflated to the point that they are no longer tangible.

Back then in baseball, average middle infielders could have 25- to 30-homer seasons. Nowadays in the NFL, a guy like C.J. Beathered can throw for 350 yards in a game.

Dozens of single-season passing records may be replaced by numbers put up this season.

Hopefully, Drew Brees enjoys that career passing yardage record he picked up Monday. He probably won't keep it very long after he retires.

Absorb some of these statistics from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's just the start.

• ESPN.com recently posted a story stating that — entering Week 5 competition — 10 franchises were en route to rewriting their single-season passing yardage records.

The Steelers are one of those teams. Based on projections at the quarter-pole this season, Ben Roethlisberger — who leads the AFC in passing — was on a path toward a 5,656-yard season. That would shatter his previous Steelers record of 4,952 set in 2014. His 250-yard effort against the Falcons on Sunday slowed down that pace to "just" 5,324.

• In many cases, those numbers were bolstered as 15 passers eclipsed the 300-yard mark in Week 5. So, with Chicago and Tampa on their bye week, half of the league's starting quarterbacks surpassed a single-game mark that used to be a measure of alleged statistical accomplishment.

• According to footballdb.com, we've seen 300-yard games cashed in by QBs 57 times. That's 20 more than at this point last year. It's only 40 off the entire season's total in 2017.

It's not just the quarterbacks. It's the guys catching their passes, too. There have been 83 100-yard receiving games so far in 2018. Through all 17 weeks of 2017, there were only 150.

• The passing yards themselves don't necessarily seem to be translating into wins, though. The 15 signal callers who topped 300 yards passing only went 8-7 for the week. In fact, of the top eight passers in the league right now, only two — Jared Goff and Drew Brees — are on teams that have records better than .500.

A lot of those quarterback numbers last year cooled as the season went along. There are reasons to believe a similar trend will happen this year. Weather will get worse, and quarterbacks will get hurt.

The Steelers certainly saw evidence of that last year when they had a stretch of games against backup quarterbacks. Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, and Andrew Luck were all hurt when their teams played the Black and Gold.

But this year, with quarterback protection and illegal contact rules being tightened, the risk of injury for skill position players has been minimized.

"(The league) doesn't want the quarterbacks to get hit because the quarterbacks sell tickets," Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree said Thursday. "You are going to make your money by having high-powered offenses. That's what they are seeing, more money generated by more playmakers.

"They are making the defenses look kinda soft."

"Kinda?" I think Bud was diplomatic there. The league is making defenses play as soft as possible.

Beyond restrictive rules, what's the biggest reason for the spike in passing yards? More highly skilled passers? Or receivers that are just bigger, faster, and stronger?

"It goes hand in hand," Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton said. "You need a good quarterback who can get the ball in tight spots. And you need receivers who can take a 10-yard hitch and go 40 yards."

Coaching comes into play, too. Offensive game plans have become so advanced and pass-reliant, running backs who aren't integral in the receiving game are becoming obsolete.

"Teams know, 'If we have three good wide receivers, why only have two on the field?'" Steelers linebacker Tyler Matakevich said. "Get all three of them out there. These skill position players coming into the league, that's what is changing the game."

And for those of us who appreciate defenses that can make the passing game difficult, it's not being changed in the right way.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me