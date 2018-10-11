First Call: Bud Dupree says Steelers mistakenly sought revenge for Shazier's injury

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In Thursday's "First Call," the Steelers accidentally sought revenge for Ryan Shazier's injury in Cincinnati, Le'Veon Bell trade rumors continue, and did Carlos Dunlap just call Ben Roethlisberger "fat?"

Revenge is dish best served ... well, accurately

How dirty and hate-filled is the rivalry between the Bengals and Steelers? Check out this revelation.

According to the Associated Press, Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree claims he and Vince Williams spent most of the first half of last year's game in Cincinnati looking for revenge for what happened to Ryan Shazier.

After Shazier was carted off the field, Dupree says he and Williams assumed he was blindsided and they were going to out of their way to even the score. It wasn't until halftime that they realized no Bengals player had done anything to injure Shazier in the first place.

So, a few things about this story:

• Who exactly did Dupree and Williams target? Who did they assume hurt Shazier and why?

• From a moral perspective, how would they have felt if they did hurt someone in an erroneous act of revenge?

• From a football perspective, how many plays did they screw up by taking themselves out of position just to administer street justice over something that required no penalty?

Is that a compliment?

Often, when someone says you look like you weigh 300 pounds, it isn't a compliment. Unless, of course, you are working your way down from 350.

In the case of what Carlos Dunlap said about Ben Roethlisberger, I'm not sure if Big Ben should be mad or if he should thank the Cincinnati defensive end.

Under the heightened quarterback protection rules, Dunlap said this about how hard it is to sack a quarterback as big as Roethlisberger, who is currently listed at 240.

Carlos Dunlap on rule changes & trying to sack a QB like Roethlisberger: 'Anytime you try to tackle a 300-pound quarterback, it's going to be pretty difficult, but our mentality is to get to the quarterback & once you get to him ... you've got to bring him down within the rules' — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 10, 2018

We asked Dunlap if he really thought Ben Roethlisberger was 300 pounds . He said 'With his equipment and his rib cage and all the other stuff he has on, sweat, whatever, I'm pretty sure he gets pretty close.' — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 10, 2018

I get what Dunlap is saying. He's basically saying, "they call him Big Ben for a reason." I don't necessarily think he's calling Roethlisberger fat.

But, hey, we know Roethlisberger is awfully proud of that no-carb diet of his. So, maybe he took offense. We'll have to see on Sunday.

The latest on Le'Veon

CBS Sports isn't painting a pretty picture as it relates to Le'Veon Bell's future in Pittsburgh.

NFL reporter Jason LaConfora says that the team has mentally "moved on" from Bell, and that the organization isn't looking at him as a "white knight" who is going to ride in to save their season.

"(Pittsburgh Steelers) have mentally moved on from him. That's the reality there." @JasonLaCanfora explains to @AdamSchein that the Steelers aren't expecting Le'Veon Bell to come in and save their season. #T2S pic.twitter.com/2L04R9U0yv — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 10, 2018

LaCanfora has also gone so far as to say that the trade talks involving the Philadelphia Eagles are more real than how they were characterized earlier in the week. He says that deal is still a possibility.

"It's VERY real." @JasonLaCanfora tells @AdamSchein that Le'Veon Bell to the Philadelphia Eagles is very much a possibility. #T2S pic.twitter.com/vbBIYzWq8L — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 10, 2018

That's different from what other outlets have reported .

What about Shady?

If Bell isn't traded to the Eagles, LeSean McCoy may be .

The former Pitt Panther started his career in Philadelphia. And the Eagles are desperate for a running back because Jay Ajayi got hurt. He tore an ACL.

Many rumors are connecting his current team — the Bills — to Philly in trade talks. Via ESPN.com, "Shady" said , "I should have never gotten traded (from Philadelphia in 2015) anyway. I was killing stuff, you know?"

He's getting out?

Rae Carruth is getting out of prison in less than two weeks.

The former NFL wide receiver is being released Oct. 22. Back in 2001, he was convicted of charges related to the murder of Cherica Adams. She was seven months pregnant with Carruth's child Chancellor.

The baby was born, but because of his mother's blood loss, the child suffered brain damage and has battled physical impairments throughout his life.

A few months ago, the plan had been for Carruth to attempt a relationship with his child, but not to gain custody .

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH . All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.