Breakfast with Benz

Friday Football Footnotes: You can bet on Burfict's flags, Steelers trade talk

Tim Benz | Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, 5:42 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict prepares to take the field before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Updated 2 hours ago

In our "Friday Football Footnotes," a reason to bet on Vontaze Burfict. One Bengal is expecting a typical AFC North slugfest in Cincinnati. And some interesting Steelers trade talk.

Betting on Burfict

WXDX went to gambling website Bovada.com and asked what odds they would set on whether Vontaze Burfict would get a personal foul against the Steelers on Sunday.

Here is what Bovada decided it would do if — hypothetically — they were to set odds.

Wait. What?! It's +225 that he will? Are those backward?

We're talking about a guy who has lost $3.8 million through fines and suspensions in his career. And a big chunk of that total was racked up during incidents in games against the Steelers.

I'd be willing to bet $3.8 million on "yes" right now.

I wouldn't be surprised if Burfict were to double that amount and bet "yes" on himself. Then he'd probably spear JuJu Smith-Schuster in the spleen on the first play just so he could collect.

Betting on a brawl

Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd did not major in political correctness when he was at Pitt.

Good for him.

The Clairton grad is expecting the usual Steelers-Bengals nastiness on Sunday despite the NFL's efforts to make its product kinder and more gentle.

Via Bengals.com:

"At the end of the day, playing against the Steelers, I don't think guys will care. They are still going to go out to try to kill us, and we are going to try to kill them. It's going to be fast, penalties all over the place, but hopefully, they catch more penalties than we do. Hopefully, we don't get any of them. We hit them clean and let them try to retaliate and let the refs catch them."

God bless his heart. A player who is unwilling to pander to the tone of the day. Someone get me a Tyler Boyd Bengals jersey ASAP.

Trade targets

NFL.com came up with a list of potential trade targets as we approach the October 30th trade deadline.

To the surprise of no one, Le'Veon Bell and LeSean McCoy are the first two mentioned.

But Arizona's Deone Bucannon is third. He's a pass covering linebacker/safety mix similar to what the Steelers thought they were getting in Morgan Burnett. But he can't stay on the field and hasn't been great when he has played.

If the Steelers do move Bell and his cap hit, Bucannon would be an interesting prospect for the Steelers to consider since he becomes a free agent in March. If they want another running back as insurance for James Conner after moving Bell, Tevin Coleman (ATL) and Jordan Howard (CHI) are on that list. So is pass rusher Shane Ray (DEN).

Britain bound?

Despite being an AFC contender for the Super Bowl again, the Jaguars are still flirting with moving more home games to England.

Team owner Shahid Khan is trying to buy Wembley Stadium , according to the Daily Mail. And the convoluted possibility exists that Khan—for tax purposes— may try to run the team from Florida, but have at least half of the games played in England.

Via Pro Football Talk, "According to the report, Khan is looking at basing the Jaguars in Jacksonville while playing their home games in London. Khan would need to make sure he can do that while keeping his own tax bill in check, as well as keeping in mind that free agents aren't going to want to play for the Jaguars if they're subject to the UK's higher taxes on high incomes.

It wouldn't make any sense to play all eight games in London while basing the team in Jacksonville, but one option that could make sense is playing four home games a year at Wembley Stadium and the other four in Jacksonville while keeping the team facility in Florida."

I wonder what other owners — particularly those in the AFC South — will say about that.

Local rivalry renewed

Duquesne's football team (3-3) hosts Robert Morris (1-4) Saturday night at 7 p.m. It's the 20th installment of the NEC regional rivalry.

The Dukes have a good history against the Colonials, winning five in a row. That includes a 51-14 affair at Joe Walton Stadium last season.

Robert Morris' last win on the Bluff was in 1996. RMU has lost three fireworks games in a row to James Madison, Bryant and Central Connecticut, getting outscored 178-88.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TimBenzPGH. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

