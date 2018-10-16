Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

Tim Benz: Feats of strength from Steelers' victory over Bengals

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 6:24 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Preston Brown (52) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (89) is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Preston Brown (52) in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

Updated 1 hour ago

People seem to like our "airing of grievances" after every Steelers game — win or lose — so much that we are now getting requests to expand them.

That's a tremendous idea. After every win, I think it's only right to balance our grievances with "feats of strength."

After some of the things we saw during the Steelers' 28-21 victory Sunday in Cincinnati, what better week to start?

So now as the Steelers season rolls on, we come to the feats of strength.

McDonald mashes Burfict

You want feats of strength? How about what Vance McDonald did?

Not only did the Steelers tight end barrel through hated villain Vontaze Burfict, but he also plowed through four more Bengals. He dented the Cincy defense, and he dented Burfict's pride as the linebacker checked out of the game for a few plays after that.

It wasn't as good as what McDonald did to Chris Conte earlier in the season ...

... but it was pretty good.

James Conner

Steelers running back James Conner got in on the fun of making Burfict look bad.

So he earned a nod for that act alone. But his "bowling-ball" approach to the game overall is what gets him nominated. Conner ran over and through Bengals all day to the tune of 129 total yards from scrimmage.

The offensive line

The offensive line was strong all afternoon. It paved the way for Conner's stellar performance.

Then again, that always seems to happen in Cincinnati, right? The Steelers always rack up yards on the ground in Paul Brown Stadium.

What is really impressive, though, is how well the offensive line did in the pass game. Ben Roethlisberger attempted 46 passes. He wasn't sacked at all and he was hit only one time. The Bengals have only 13 sacks — 20th in league — but that is still impressive.

Justin Hunter

Hunter's block on Antonio Brown's game-winning touchdown was crucial to the play.

OK. It was probably a penalty. After all, here is the direct definition of offensive pass interference in the case of what Hunter did.

"It is also pass interference by the offense to block a defender beyond the line while the pass is in the air, if the block occurs in the vicinity of the player to whom the pass is thrown."

That's exactly what Hunter did.

Many people are focusing on this other part of the definition, saying that Hunter was blocking at the line of scrimmage before the pass was released: "Blocking more than one yard beyond the line of scrimmage by an offensive player prior to a pass being thrown is offensive pass interference."

Here's the problem, he was at the 29-yard line. The line of scrimmage was the 31. That's 2 yards.

Regardless of that, it was a really strong block on Tony McRae and Hunter did the job he was supposed to do — legal or not.

And that helped win the game.

Ryan Shazier

What else can we say? You want strength? Take a look at the strides Ryan Shazier has made to walk back onto the same field where he was severely hurt last year.

"Let's ride on three!"

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me