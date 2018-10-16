It was a rough go for ESPN's Jason Witten on 'Monday Night Football'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The San Francisco defense had a tough night in Green Bay.

Not as tough as Jason Witten. But tough.

Twitter was ablaze with harsh criticism of Witten during his ESPN "Monday Night Football" broadcast of the Packers' 33-30 win.

It appears that Witten would be best-served staying away from analogies.

Jason Witten gets paid for this pic.twitter.com/6g3q0z41sV — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) October 16, 2018

Kicking yourself in the foot probably hurts. Not as bad as pulling a rabbit out of your head, though.

According to Jason Witten, Aaron Rodgers pulled a rabbit out of his head, which would be REALLY magical #SFvsGB pic.twitter.com/ld5iH1ny3D — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) October 16, 2018

Football season! Wabbit season! Football season! Wabbit season!

Well, at least Witten couldn't distract us from the fine quarterbacking performance by Green Bay legend Aaron — don't call me Sam — Rodgers.

"Every possession is so critical when you're going up against Sam Rodgers." - Jason Witten pic.twitter.com/lHAUxvdbHI — Patrick Keane (@phkeane) October 16, 2018

As you might expect, the viewing public was unkind.

Me listening to Jason Witten on #MNF pic.twitter.com/Tin2SHEIIV — Eazy Alva (@Mr_Kixxx) October 16, 2018

Live look at Jason Witten commentating on MNF: pic.twitter.com/tqcrhIq51j — David Brown (@WhatTheKid) October 16, 2018

Listening to Jason Witten in the booth like pic.twitter.com/6IbJCcxUK0 — KFC Radio (@KFCradio) October 16, 2018

'Now let's see if C.J. Beathard has another trick up his pants.'--Jason Witten — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 16, 2018

At least Witten is willing to make fun of himself.

Aaron Rodgers pulls another rabbit out of his head!! ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) October 16, 2018

It's good that Witten can laugh at himself. Because renowned impressionist Frank Caliendo seems to be sharpening his latest character.

On Monday Night Football... When Jason Witten explains something, I become more confused about whatever it is he's trying to explain. — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) October 16, 2018

"The reason Aaron Rodgers can do that... is because of what he does ... when he does it." - Me working on my Jason Witten impression — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) October 16, 2018

Awesome! Who gets to play Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland? If there's any justice, it'll be Chris Parnell and Kenan Thompson.

I'll be waiting.