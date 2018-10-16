Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

It was a rough go for ESPN's Jason Witten on 'Monday Night Football'

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 7:30 a.m.
In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, former NFL player and now analyst Jason Witten, left, and play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore pose for a photograph before their ESPN telecast of a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets in Landover, Md. Witten holds one of the most prominent television jobs in the sport as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football.' Witten is approaching his new role in similar fashion as he did his old one when his comprehensive film work made him the second most productive tight end in NFL history. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, former NFL player and now analyst Jason Witten, left, and play-by-play commentator Joe Tessitore pose for a photograph before their ESPN telecast of a preseason NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Jets in Landover, Md. Witten holds one of the most prominent television jobs in the sport as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football.' Witten is approaching his new role in similar fashion as he did his old one when his comprehensive film work made him the second most productive tight end in NFL history. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The San Francisco defense had a tough night in Green Bay.

Not as tough as Jason Witten. But tough.

Twitter was ablaze with harsh criticism of Witten during his ESPN "Monday Night Football" broadcast of the Packers' 33-30 win.

It appears that Witten would be best-served staying away from analogies.

Kicking yourself in the foot probably hurts. Not as bad as pulling a rabbit out of your head, though.

Football season! Wabbit season! Football season! Wabbit season!

Well, at least Witten couldn't distract us from the fine quarterbacking performance by Green Bay legend Aaron — don't call me Sam — Rodgers.

As you might expect, the viewing public was unkind.

At least Witten is willing to make fun of himself.

It's good that Witten can laugh at himself. Because renowned impressionist Frank Caliendo seems to be sharpening his latest character.

Awesome! Who gets to play Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland? If there's any justice, it'll be Chris Parnell and Kenan Thompson.

I'll be waiting.

