First call: High-scoring Penguins, Canucks; beer-throwing Patriots fan banned

In today's "First Call," we look for some goals tonight at PPG Paints Arena. The Brewers are taking some shots at the MLB pregame show. And we have some fun at Joe Flacco's expense.

Look for goals

When the Vancouver Canucks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight, it's fair to expect some goals.

These two teams have been generating some offense early in 2018. They are ninth and 10th in the NHL in scoring. Vancouver is scoring 3.8 goals per game. The Penguins are at 3.75.

So far in this young season, both teams are allowing a fair amount of goals as well. The Penguins are yielding 4.00. That ranks fifth in the league. And the Canucks are at 3.40, ranked 11th.

Surprisingly, though, both clubs have had very good penalty kills. The Pens have killed off 92.3 percent to start the season. Only Tampa Bay and Colorado have been better. Vancouver is seventh at 88 percent.

The Penguins are 2-1-1. Vancouver is 3-2. The Canucks are coming in banged up. Jay Beagle has a broken arm, thanks to a blocked shot. And rookie forward Elias Pettersson got concussed on a hit from Mike Matheson of Florida. Matheson got suspended for it.

Letter of 'disinvite'

The Patriots have identified the person who threw a beer at Tyreek Hill Sunday night.

Patriots fan banned from Gillette Stadium, faces charges of disorderly conduct and throwing an object at a sporting event for dousing Tyreek Hill with beer pic.twitter.com/4irWUpW6BX — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 15, 2018

He has been given a "letter of disinvite" to Gillette Stadium. Gee, that sounds stern.

The 21-year-old fan has also been charged with disorderly conduct.

JUST IN: Foxborough Police say 21-year-old Mansfield man identified as #Patriots fan who threw beer on @Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill. Will be charged with disorderly conduct, throwing an object at sporting event — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) October 15, 2018

Take that

The Milwaukee Brewers are enjoying the underdog role. They are now up 2-1 in the NLCS after beating the Dodgers 4-0 last night in Game 3.

Before the game, no one on the MLB pregame show picked Milwaukee to win. And the Brewers Twitter account was quick to point that out.

Game 4 is today in Los Angeles at 9:09 p.m. The Astros host Boston for Game 3 of the ALCS at 5:09 p.m.

Sweet redemption

A week after Mason Crosby missed five kicks to lose a game for the Packers against Detroit, he nailed a game-winning field goal against San Francisco on Monday Night Football.

That boot sent the Pack to a 33-30 victory. You could hear that Crosby was emotional after the win.

Crosby has been a good kicker for a long time. Last night, he bounced back to top form by hitting all four field goal tries and three extra points.

Flacco fun

Last week, it got to the point where even Joe Flacco's wife started to make fun of him for his lack of energy when it comes to playing wide receiver when Lamar Jackson comes into the game.

Well, apparently Flacco didn't listen.

That's a whole new level of disinterest.