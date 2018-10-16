Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

First call: High-scoring Penguins, Canucks; beer-throwing Patriots fan banned

Tim Benz | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 13: Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates a first period goal with teammates against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on October 13, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Getty Images
MONTREAL, QC - OCTOBER 13: Kris Letang #58 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates a first period goal with teammates against the Montreal Canadiens during the NHL game at the Bell Centre on October 13, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Updated 6 hours ago

In today's "First Call," we look for some goals tonight at PPG Paints Arena. The Brewers are taking some shots at the MLB pregame show. And we have some fun at Joe Flacco's expense.

Look for goals

When the Vancouver Canucks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight, it's fair to expect some goals.

These two teams have been generating some offense early in 2018. They are ninth and 10th in the NHL in scoring. Vancouver is scoring 3.8 goals per game. The Penguins are at 3.75.

So far in this young season, both teams are allowing a fair amount of goals as well. The Penguins are yielding 4.00. That ranks fifth in the league. And the Canucks are at 3.40, ranked 11th.

Surprisingly, though, both clubs have had very good penalty kills. The Pens have killed off 92.3 percent to start the season. Only Tampa Bay and Colorado have been better. Vancouver is seventh at 88 percent.

The Penguins are 2-1-1. Vancouver is 3-2. The Canucks are coming in banged up. Jay Beagle has a broken arm, thanks to a blocked shot. And rookie forward Elias Pettersson got concussed on a hit from Mike Matheson of Florida. Matheson got suspended for it.

Letter of 'disinvite'

The Patriots have identified the person who threw a beer at Tyreek Hill Sunday night.

He has been given a "letter of disinvite" to Gillette Stadium. Gee, that sounds stern.

The 21-year-old fan has also been charged with disorderly conduct.

Take that

The Milwaukee Brewers are enjoying the underdog role. They are now up 2-1 in the NLCS after beating the Dodgers 4-0 last night in Game 3.

Before the game, no one on the MLB pregame show picked Milwaukee to win. And the Brewers Twitter account was quick to point that out.

Game 4 is today in Los Angeles at 9:09 p.m. The Astros host Boston for Game 3 of the ALCS at 5:09 p.m.

Sweet redemption

A week after Mason Crosby missed five kicks to lose a game for the Packers against Detroit, he nailed a game-winning field goal against San Francisco on Monday Night Football.

That boot sent the Pack to a 33-30 victory. You could hear that Crosby was emotional after the win.

Crosby has been a good kicker for a long time. Last night, he bounced back to top form by hitting all four field goal tries and three extra points.

Flacco fun

Last week, it got to the point where even Joe Flacco's wife started to make fun of him for his lack of energy when it comes to playing wide receiver when Lamar Jackson comes into the game.

Well, apparently Flacco didn't listen.

That's a whole new level of disinterest.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me