Hear how dejected Steelers' Artie Burns sounds about his season

If you read the story our Joe Rutter posted about Steelers cornerback Artie Burns, you may have walked away saying, "Flip over, Artie. You're all done on this side."

If you didn't, you will after you hear the quotes in the interview spoken out loud. Actually, saying out loud is barely accurate.

Muttered. Mumbled. Grumbled. That may be the better way to describe Burns' media interaction Tuesday.

Take a listen for yourself. I didn't edit it so that you could draw your own conclusions. The pauses and extended stretches of silence were every bit as difficult to sit through in person as they are for you to hear on your own.

But I wanted to play them for you "as is" so you get the authentic vibe of how little confidence Burns appears to have left.

LISTEN: Artie Burns speaks during bye week

I can't blame Burns for not wanting to talk about his last couple of games. Who would want to discuss being benched, as he has been during both the game in Tampa and the one in Cincinnati? As Rutter points out in his story, Burns played 68 percent of the defensive snaps against Baltimore, 57 percent against Atlanta and 48 percent against Cincinnati.

Frankly, it took guts and patience for him to be willing to talk in the first place. He could've said "no."

But the big concern to take away from this exchange is that Burns doesn't seem to have any answers. He's searching for them as much as the fans and the coaches are.

There aren't a lot of other options behind Burns, either. Coty Sensabaugh was acquired simply to be a veteran reserve. I like Brian Allen. But the team appears to think he is still too raw and untested to get thrown into the fire. Maybe he's just not fast enough, either.

Meanwhile, Cameron Sutton continues to be a jack-of-all-trades. The team appears to be waiting for him to become at least a master of one or two before he becomes a full-time starter.

If you were able to make it through the whole Burns interview in that podcast — and, if you were, God bless your little heart — you heard what defensive backs coach Tom Bradley said about "looking through the windshield instead of the rearview mirror."

Well, with Burns, it sounds like they need to do both. The need to look forward with ways to get him better. But they need to look back and see what has gone wrong and where bad habits may have taken over.

Joe Haden made an interesting point to me earlier this week. He said that when he got to the University of Florida, he had played virtually no cornerback. Hence, he had no bad habits to fix.

On the college level for him, that makes a lot of sense. Maybe the opposite came into play for Burns. Maybe he has developed so many bad habits through high school ball, college and his first few years as a pro that he needs a complete rebuild.

This wasn't fun to write. And the interview wasn't fun to do. Burns usually comes off as a nice, cooperative player. One that's pretty easy to root for. But the "Next time, I'll show 'em" bravado Ike Taylor used to have when he was going through youthful struggles isn't there right now.

It'd be nice to see Burns be the embodiment of the team-wide reclamation project which appears to be starting at Heinz Field. Unfortunately, it appears he has the longest way to go.