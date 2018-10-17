Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

Red Sox the latest New England team in a video-camera scandal

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 6:33 a.m.
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in Game 3 of a baseball American League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

In Pittsburgh, we've long been paranoid when it comes to cheating by New England's football team.

Now, it appears New England's baseball team may have been a victim.

Danny Picard at Boston Metro posted this story about some sort of apparent nefarious activity by the Astros during the American League Championship series.

"In the third inning of the first game of the series, security removed a man claiming to be an Astros employee from the media-credentialed area next to the Boston Red Sox dugout, according to multiple security sources who were on the scene at the time of the incident.

The man had a small camera and was texting frequently, but did not have a media credential. After the man was removed, another Astros staffer intervened — according to sources who were on the scene — and tried to convince security that he was authorized to be in the area next to the dugout. The man was not allowed back into the credentialed area, but was allowed to remain in the ballpark."

There's a lot more to the story.

Among the other interesting nuggets, Picard went on to write that Red Sox security had been tipped off about this guy in the aftermath of Houston's ALDS win over Cleveland. Although it's unclear if the Cleveland organization made the complaint.

The Red Sox, Astros, MLB and the Indians were all contacted for comment. None responded. However, none denied the incident occurred.

Once news of the story broke, WEEI.com's Rob Bradford followed up. And it appears there may be more than a little fire to the smoke.

I know, I know. New England "Spygate karma, n'at" jokes aplenty. But if we are talking track records here, Houston has been implicated before, too. Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer made some odd references on social media about Houston pitchers earlier this season.

Also, the Astros were a victim of a big scandal. Chris Correa, St. Louis' former scouting director, hacked into the Astros database and went to prison for it.

Heck, cheating allegations and the Astros go all the way back to 1986 with Mike Scott against the Mets.

This may simply be a response to Houston's complaints about Boston pitcher Matt Barnes allegedly using a foreign substance on the mound. But the intrigue sure is fun.

Last evening Joel Sherman from the New York Post tweeted this as a follow up.

So it's a case of "we're cheating to see if you're cheating?"

Sigh. I wish the local baseball team could get good enough so that it could be accused of cheating, too. We should feel left out.

click me