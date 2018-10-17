Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Breakfast with Benz

First call: Tom Brady makes connection with Antonio Brown

Tim Benz | Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, 7:57 a.m.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) on the field after an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. (AP Photo/Jared Wickerham)
Updated 7 hours ago

In Wednesday's “First Call," Antonio Brown bonds with Tom Brady. Mike Tomlin can't escape "the trip." A former Pirate is emerging as a major ALCS star.

TB12 and A.B. bond

The internet is a funny thing. It makes for strange bedfellows. For instance, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

It's good to see the subtle humor of the Sarah McLachlan lyrics wasn't lost on A.B.

What would be good is to see Brady and Brown play each other online. Winner gets to throw the loser's furniture out the window.

Allegedly.

He's never going to live that down

You may have seen new Penguins defenseman Juuso Riikola get tripped up by the ice monster during the team's 3-2 loss to Vancouver last night.

Well, upon further review, it's clear on replay who was responsible.

Man! You get in the way of one lousy kick returner during a game ...

... and no one lets you forget it.

Bucco blast

Former Pirate Steve Pearce had "skyblast" in Houston.

Now playing for the Red Sox, Pearce hit this bomb to break a 2-2 tie.

That thing went 456 feet. He also had another great stretch at first base in the game, like he did against the Yankees.

Red Sox fans seem to be appreciative.

But Jackie Bradley Jr. had the big hit.

Boston went on to win 8-2. The Red Sox have a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.

I've seen this somewhere before

Meanwhile, in the NLCS, Los Angeles pitcher Rich Hill surrendered a run and his team's 1-0 lead in the fifth against the Brewers.

When he got back to the dugout, Hill did not handle it well.

Hmm. Playoff frustration manifesting in a player abusing inanimate objects in the dugout. I'm having flashbacks.

The Dodgers went on to win the game 2-1 in 13 innings to tie the series 2-2.

Scorching

Connor McDavid got a point on the first four Edmonton goals Tuesday night. The Oilers topped Winnipeg, 5-4.

So that means McDavid got a point on the first nine goals of the season for the Oilers. That's an NHL record.

Adam Oates previously held the mark with seven back in 1986.

