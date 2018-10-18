Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Breakfast with Benz

U mad, bro? Steelers fans frustrated over Mike Tomlin, Le'Veon Bell

Tim Benz | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 6:15 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin works the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin works the sidelines in the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Updated 3 hours ago

It's time for our weekly "U mad, bro?" reader feedback post. This week, fans show anger with Mike Tomlin, Le'Veon Bell, Evgeni Malkin, and me ... of course.

On Wednesday, I tweeted this quote from defensive captain Cameron Heyward about how the media should handle "LeV Watch" over the bye weekend.

"If y'all have to put out an Amber Alert, or a milk carton, do what you gotta do."

The anger of Steelers fans towards Bell started to pour in.

This response raised an interesting argument.

Patrick, I know that feels good to tweet now. And it's easy to do while James Conner is tearing it up.

But what happens if Conner gets hurt or begins to slump? Are you going to feel the same way then? Or would you prefer to have Bell back in the fold at that point?

I'll go with choice B.

John replied to my column about Sidney Crosby's scoreless streak to start the season.

"Malkin needs to shoot more too.

-John W. Bennett"

OK. Yes. You're right. He does. Malkin has only eight shots on goal, whereas Crosby has 12.

But is that being offered to mitigate Crosby's issues to start the season? Or are you emailing to pile on with a second player that needs to be discussed?

Without any further context to your email, that's impossible for me to tell.

That's often a point of frustration I have when discussing the Penguins. Any criticism of Crosby can't be offered without a passive-aggressive defense of him by taking a swipe at Malkin.

Similarly, praise of Malkin is often met with a bristly reaction by some who feel the need to point out no one can be praised more than Crosby.

Or, vice versa.

I hate that it works that way, but it so often does. Just because Malkin and Crosby have been joined at the hip since their late teens, that doesn't mean one isn't allowed to be scrutinized independently.

My goodness, even the Sedin twins were occasionally viewed as being separate people.

Weren't they?

Brian didn't like the fact that I left Mike Tomlin off of my "airing of grievances" post following the Steelers' win against the Bengals.

"What, no grievance on lack of challenge on Conner TD that turned into a field goal?"

No, Brian. In fact, I'm one of the few who defended Tomlin for that decision.

If I'm the coach, do I throw the challenge flag? Yes. I probably do. I would've figured it was worth the shot. But, in short:

• Just because Tomlin may have challenged, that wouldn't have meant he would've won. In Pittsburgh, we keep assuming that would've been the case. That wasn't an automatic.

• Tomlin is in an 0-for-8 slump when it comes to challenges as it is.

• Tomlin may have been scared off by the ball popping out as Conner initially crossed the goal line, even though he picked it back up. Who knows what goofy interpretation the officials may have stumbled on.

• The risk of losing the time out wasn't worth it, given that there was only 1 more yard to go for a score.

Speaking of that, this fellow "Nerf" also hated the non-challenge.

Point taken. That's fair. But right now the Steelers are clicking at 77 percent in the red zone. And that was, at best, a 50-50 chance of getting an overturn.

And, when it comes to 50-50 chances of hoping for an overturn, the odds aren't actually that high. They are more like 40-60. The NFL hates overturning the officials. So I get what Tomlin was doing.

Pete disagrees with my belief that the officials should've flagged Justin Hunter for offensive pass interference on the game-winning Antonio Brown touchdown in Cincinnati.

"It's not a penalty if the defensive player moves towards and engages the offensive player within a yard of the line of scrimmage.

Just before the snap McRae comes up to the 30 yard line and at the snap tries to jam Hunter. They got that non-call right."

-Pete

They did not.

I love this attempt at an explanation. That's the one Al Riveron advanced in his official video on Twitter.

Funny. Suddenly Riveron has gone from a curse word in Pittsburgh — thanks to the Jesse James ruling last season — to a bastion of credibility.

Weird how that happens, huh?

But, as former official Gene Steratore pointed out on WDVE on Tuesday, that shouldn't be the case since Hunter is also moving into the path of the defender at the same time.

Beyond that, for the 100th time

1. Hunter was blocking more than 1 yard beyond the line of scrimmage before the ball was thrown. The ball was snapped at the 31. He was blocking Tony McRae at the 29.

2. Hunter was blocking the player while the ball was in the air and the blocked defender was in the vicinity of the receiver.

Nothing else matters. Those are the rules . Everything else is typical Riveron rule-parsing in an attempt to confuse, deflect and defend the officials via rulebook dogma.

We just like that he is doing it because this time it casts the Steelers in a legal light.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me