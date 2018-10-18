U mad, bro? Steelers fans frustrated over Mike Tomlin, Le'Veon Bell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's time for our weekly "U mad, bro?" reader feedback post. This week, fans show anger with Mike Tomlin, Le'Veon Bell, Evgeni Malkin, and me ... of course.

On Wednesday, I tweeted this quote from defensive captain Cameron Heyward about how the media should handle "LeV Watch" over the bye weekend.

"If y'all have to put out an Amber Alert, or a milk carton, do what you gotta do."

The anger of Steelers fans towards Bell started to pour in.

Notice how I left off Steelers front office phone number. Yeah, he's missing. Yeah, don't bother calling if he's found. Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/E6dKvaGcxc — Pittsburgh Lion (@PennStater4ever) October 17, 2018

This response raised an interesting argument.

NO!! Keep @LeVeonBell as far away from @steelers as possible! — Patrick N Florida (@PatrickNFlorid1) October 18, 2018

Patrick, I know that feels good to tweet now. And it's easy to do while James Conner is tearing it up.

But what happens if Conner gets hurt or begins to slump? Are you going to feel the same way then? Or would you prefer to have Bell back in the fold at that point?

I'll go with choice B.

John replied to my column about Sidney Crosby's scoreless streak to start the season.

"Malkin needs to shoot more too.

-John W. Bennett"

OK. Yes. You're right. He does. Malkin has only eight shots on goal, whereas Crosby has 12.

But is that being offered to mitigate Crosby's issues to start the season? Or are you emailing to pile on with a second player that needs to be discussed?

Without any further context to your email, that's impossible for me to tell.

That's often a point of frustration I have when discussing the Penguins. Any criticism of Crosby can't be offered without a passive-aggressive defense of him by taking a swipe at Malkin.

Similarly, praise of Malkin is often met with a bristly reaction by some who feel the need to point out no one can be praised more than Crosby.

Or, vice versa.

I hate that it works that way, but it so often does. Just because Malkin and Crosby have been joined at the hip since their late teens, that doesn't mean one isn't allowed to be scrutinized independently.

My goodness, even the Sedin twins were occasionally viewed as being separate people.

Weren't they?

Brian didn't like the fact that I left Mike Tomlin off of my "airing of grievances" post following the Steelers' win against the Bengals.

"What, no grievance on lack of challenge on Conner TD that turned into a field goal?"

No, Brian. In fact, I'm one of the few who defended Tomlin for that decision.

If I'm the coach, do I throw the challenge flag? Yes. I probably do. I would've figured it was worth the shot. But, in short:

• Just because Tomlin may have challenged, that wouldn't have meant he would've won. In Pittsburgh, we keep assuming that would've been the case. That wasn't an automatic.

• Tomlin is in an 0-for-8 slump when it comes to challenges as it is.

• Tomlin may have been scared off by the ball popping out as Conner initially crossed the goal line, even though he picked it back up. Who knows what goofy interpretation the officials may have stumbled on.

• The risk of losing the time out wasn't worth it, given that there was only 1 more yard to go for a score.

Speaking of that, this fellow "Nerf" also hated the non-challenge.

The way this team commits penalties, you should never assume scoring from the 1 is a gimme. — NerfHoopDreams (@NerfHoopDreams) October 15, 2018

Point taken. That's fair. But right now the Steelers are clicking at 77 percent in the red zone. And that was, at best, a 50-50 chance of getting an overturn.

And, when it comes to 50-50 chances of hoping for an overturn, the odds aren't actually that high. They are more like 40-60. The NFL hates overturning the officials. So I get what Tomlin was doing.

Pete disagrees with my belief that the officials should've flagged Justin Hunter for offensive pass interference on the game-winning Antonio Brown touchdown in Cincinnati.

"It's not a penalty if the defensive player moves towards and engages the offensive player within a yard of the line of scrimmage.

Just before the snap McRae comes up to the 30 yard line and at the snap tries to jam Hunter. They got that non-call right."

-Pete

They did not.

I love this attempt at an explanation. That's the one Al Riveron advanced in his official video on Twitter.

. @NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Al Riveron reviews the game-winning TD in #PITvsCIN : pic.twitter.com/03QmegQMiB — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 15, 2018

Funny. Suddenly Riveron has gone from a curse word in Pittsburgh — thanks to the Jesse James ruling last season — to a bastion of credibility.

Weird how that happens, huh?

But, as former official Gene Steratore pointed out on WDVE on Tuesday, that shouldn't be the case since Hunter is also moving into the path of the defender at the same time.

Beyond that, for the 100th time …

1. Hunter was blocking more than 1 yard beyond the line of scrimmage before the ball was thrown. The ball was snapped at the 31. He was blocking Tony McRae at the 29.

2. Hunter was blocking the player while the ball was in the air and the blocked defender was in the vicinity of the receiver.

Nothing else matters. Those are the rules . Everything else is typical Riveron rule-parsing in an attempt to confuse, deflect and defend the officials via rulebook dogma.

We just like that he is doing it because this time it casts the Steelers in a legal light.