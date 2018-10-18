First call: Can't-miss highlights from wild Red Sox-Astros ALCS Game 4

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In today's “First Call," we dedicate the whole post to Wednesday's unreal ALCS Game 5. It lasted so long it ended about 10 minutes before we posted this item. But it was worth it. Tension. Homers. Highlights. Great defense. Controversy.

Boston ended up winning 8-6 to take a 3-1 series lead. Here are some of the water cooler moments.

Setting the tone

You knew it was going to be a wild one when this happened in the first inning.

Mookie Betts almost robbed Jose Altuve of a home run. But a Houston fan was called for interference and Altuve was called out. So, basically, he's the Dre Kirkpatrick of Houston right now.

The rule is, if the outfielder reaches into the stands, it's not interference unless the fan intentionally tries to prevent the player from making the catch. That doesn't appear to happen here. The only question is, did the fan reach out across the fence as much as Betts reached into the stands?

Is this the baseball version of "the parallax view" here? Someone get Patric Hornqvist's opinion!

The fan actually gave an interview after the incident, which you can read at Awful Announcing.

Upton uproar

Clearly, Astros fans were mad about the call. Most notable among the outraged, S.I. swimsuit model Kate Upton.

Mrs. Justin Verlander sent out a torrent of Tweets after the call went against her husband's team.

It appears those who disagreed with her take were unkind.

I feel the need to acknowledge & address the amount of people who have called me "princess", "honey" or a terrible "girl" sports fan. Just because I have an opinion on the call doesn't give you the right to be degrading & disrespectful because I'm a woman. — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) October 18, 2018

We may want to monitor Upton's Twitter account tonight when Verlander takes the mound for Game 5.

Better a door than a window

Part of the reason the controversy was as vast as it was is that this security guard blocked the camera shot that went along the wall to see if the fan reached out more than Betts reached into the stands.

He became a talking point on social media after the incident.

This is the reason they couldn't see if the ball went over the line. This security guard blocking the view. Thanks dude! #BOSvsHOU #ALCSGame4 #Houston #HoustonAstros #Astros pic.twitter.com/bHgdvQTSnt — Summer White Frasier (@FrasierSummer) October 18, 2018

Not sure who the idiots are in the #Astros Offices or Minute Maid Park that decided to have security sit along the wall instead of having them sit down on the field in foul territory or stand up above at the doorway! They blocked the best angle on that review! Unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/1nGCKrQmjD — Chad Alenduff (@chadalenduff) October 18, 2018

Former Pirate Steve Pearce could've used a little security guard help here. Or, at least, a little help from his former teammate Charlie Morton.

Steve Pearce goes head over heels.(he's okay.) pic.twitter.com/ZiCayuGTKM — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 18, 2018

I know what you're thinking. How about a heads up, fellas? But that's not how it works going towards the opposing dugout.

Catches that were made

Meanwhile, a pair of catches that were made were even more of a story than that. Watch Josh Reddick keep the Astros alive with this grab in the 8th inning.

I think Josh Reddick just saved Houston's season. pic.twitter.com/5EgtBYX42d — Lior (@Lior_Kz) October 18, 2018

But Andrew Benintendi stole the show and saved the game for the Red Sox with two outs and the bases loaded in the ninth.

Take a listen as Red Sox Broadcaster Joe Castiglione literally falls out of his chair while calling the action on WEEI.

. @RedSox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione got so excited during the final play, he literally fell out of his seat. Can you believe it? pic.twitter.com/HdMe6upUpF — MLB (@MLB) October 18, 2018

When Bob Walk did that during a Pirates game, I don't recall it being that dramatic, do you? Walk got his own bobblehead out of it. Maybe Joe will, too.

A Roberto-esque rocket

On the anniversary of Roberto Clemente becoming MVP of the 1971 World Series, Betts gunned out Tony Kemp at second base in the 8th inning on a throw from right field.

Just for the sake of comparison….

Something tells me Clemente would've been impressed by that effort from Betts.